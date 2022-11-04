I Really Struggled With Math Because My Teachers Were Horrible

Regardless of your academic background, mathematics is a part of everyday living. from monitoring a spreadsheet of your finances to making grocery shop purchases. Recognize the significance of mathematics. In this Slogging thread, our community discussed some cool tips that can make Maths easy. This Slogging thread by Valentine Enedah, Manas Goel, Mónica Freitas and Sara Pinto occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 🙂 Cool tips that can make math easy for you. https://piggsboson.medium.com/the-art-of-mathematical-problem-solving-782741eee545 Every profession, from diagnosing a medical condition to launching a rocket into space, calls for mathematical reasoning. The use of mathematics is very common. ✅ If you find math boring or difficult even if you want to pursue it, change your teacher. Not everyone gets excited about mathematics and mathematical problem-solving. Get in touch with the ones who do. Pick your books, notes, PDFs, videos, lectures, audiobooks, journals, and articles very wisely. You cannot expect to master the skill of mathematical problem-solving unless you solve problems. Practice is key. Stay with the problems a little longer. We usually give up or get frustrated when we cannot find a solution. Sticking with the problem, and trying out new methods can eventually lead you to solve it. One of Albert Einstein’s famous quotes says: Learn how to make connections. In mathematics, several concepts are interconnected. The same problem in math can be solved by multiple approaches. There isn’t always a single method that leads to the solution. There are 1001 ways to kill a bird. Apply the problems to real life scenarios. It becomes much easier to solve problems if you can visualize them differently. Have the concepts clear before jumping into the problems. Valentine Enedah Oct 4, 2022, 2:27 PM TIPS: Maths is Everywhere. It is the best tool that helps us understand nature. ✅ Get good resources. ✅ Solve problems. “It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with the problems longer.” Use multiple methods. Valentine Enedah Oct 4, 2022, 2:35 PM What do you guys think? Manas Goel Oct 4, 2022, 4:30 PM I have a very interesting take on mathematics! Valentine Enedah There was this very famous Indian Mathematician Although there are many engrossing stories and facts connected to him, I personally found one of them really interesting which totally changed my perception of Mathematics! When Srinivasan Ramanujan arrived in London, he was greeted by Professor Godfrey Harold Hardy. To break the ice, Hardy made an innocent remark that the number of the taxi, he came in is 1729-- looks like a boring number, to kick start a conversation-- instead of the usual English weather. Ramanujan had a cursory glance at the taxi number plate himself and replied casually, "Oh No, actually it is a very interesting number. It is the smallest natural number representable in two different ways as the sum of two cubes" I think that's how incredible mathematics is, and that's how minutely it is imbibed in our lives! "Srinivasa Ramanujan". Valentine Enedah Oct 4, 2022, 6:16 PM Manas Goel Damn! I had to look him up. This is so much brilliance! He didn't need to spend so much time analyzing that. No wonder Einstein credited him for all the development in 20th-century mathematics based on his final writings and theories. 🔥 1 Manas Goel Oct 4, 2022, 6:26 PM Yes! He was a god-gifted genius! Valentine Enedah 💚 1 Valentine Enedah Oct 4, 2022, 6:27 PM Manas Goel I'm really surprised most of these guys did crazy things in mathematics at a very young age. For example, was seven years old when he solved an arithmetic series problem faster than anyone else in his class of 100 pupils. Gauss 💚 1 Valentine Enedah Oct 4, 2022, 6:28 PM Manas Goel So James Maxwell also postulated the primary colors to be red, blue and green rather than yellow. Do you agree with this? Manas Goel Oct 5, 2022, 6:10 AM Yes , Maxwell showed that make a better set of primary colors than red, yellow and blue Valentine Enedah red, green and blue 👍 1 Mónica Freitas Oct 6, 2022, 4:05 PM Nice tips Valentine Enedah. Unfortunately I had the worst luck with my math teachers. They changed consecutively for 2 years - I've had maybe 5 different ones in 2 years. Which made it hard to keep a steady learning pace and I lost bits of throughout. It's a shame cause I used to be pretty decent in math 💚 1 Sara Pinto Oct 6, 2022, 8:10 PM Valentine Enedah, one of my biggest regrets is not having given math a real chance. I always thought it wasn't worth the effort. Nowadays, making the smallest math operation really entertains me! It was kind of an "I don't like it if I don't succeed" type of situation haha! 😅 1 Valentine Enedah Oct 7, 2022, 9:05 AM Mónica Freitas I totally understand this. I think one reason, people hate math is because of the teachers. Some teachers are horrible at teaching math. You ask a question and they are already screaming at you😭 How will you expect me to believe in Boolean algebra, there's a condition where .😂 I'm really glad for the Indian teachers on YouTube. They don't get enough flowers for the lives they've saved from failing Maths. 1+1 = 1 Valentine Enedah Oct 7, 2022, 9:09 AM Sara Pinto I totally understand how you feel. Maths is hard actually plus sometimes I will be stuck somewhere when solving math and I will just send my questions to a friend of mine and within 2 minutes, he will send back the solution & answer. I'm like 'Why didn't I think of that?😂 It blows my mind every single time. Mónica Freitas Oct 10, 2022, 3:10 PM Valentine Enedah YouTube saved me, not gonna lie. I spent hours trying to grasp probabilities and limits 🔥 1 Valentine Enedah Oct 10, 2022, 4:29 PM Mónica Freitas Do you feel there might be a replacement for YouTube anytime soon? Mónica Freitas Oct 11, 2022, 12:18 PM Valentine Enedah I think we have partial replacements - TikTok tutorials, and streamings on Twitch but nothing that emulates Youtube Valentine Enedah Oct 11, 2022, 1:34 PM Mónica Freitas Amazing! I'm pretty sure YouTube will be here for a long time. Mathematics has a number of very useful benefits to our minds if we go into its study. It develops our reasoning, helps us to have analytical thinking, quickens our mind, generates practicality and also its use can be applied in the day-to-day. Mathematics is present in our daily lives.