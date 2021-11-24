Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

'I Launched Uplinq in the Hope of Seeing More SMBs Financially Viable': Ron Benegbi by@ronbenegbi

'I Launched Uplinq in the Hope of Seeing More SMBs Financially Viable': Ron Benegbi

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Uplinq Financial Technologies is building the most advanced analytics platform globally for small business lenders. Its insights engine will be the only AI platform in-market today that helps our financial institution and fintech customers better support the underserved, unbanked, minority & immigrant small business owner. Founder: "I feel fortunate and grateful to be able to work on something that has a real purpose for me, while also solving a very important business problem" Founder: 'I have a real passion for helping others and wanting them to succeed'
image
Uplinq Financial Technologies Hacker Noon profile picture

@ronbenegbi
Uplinq Financial Technologies

Solutions for small business lenders

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Use Macro Data Points to Understand SMB Financial Performance by @ronbenegbi
#smb
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#fintech#startup#business#coronavirus-impact-on-business#business-strategy#uplinq#startup-interview
Join Hacker Noon loading