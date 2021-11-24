'I Launched Uplinq in the Hope of Seeing More SMBs Financially Viable': Ron Benegbi

Uplinq Financial Technologies is building the most advanced analytics platform globally for small business lenders. Its insights engine will be the only AI platform in-market today that helps our financial institution and fintech customers better support the underserved, unbanked, minority & immigrant small business owner. Founder: "I feel fortunate and grateful to be able to work on something that has a real purpose for me, while also solving a very important business problem" Founder: 'I have a real passion for helping others and wanting them to succeed'