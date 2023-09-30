Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    "I DO LOVE HIM."by@anthonytrollope

    "I DO LOVE HIM."

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    So it was. Lady Carbury had returned home from the soirée of learned people, and had brought Roger Carbury with her. They both came up to the drawing-room and found Paul and Henrietta together. It need hardly be said that they were both surprised. Roger supposed that Montague was still at Liverpool, and, knowing that he was not a frequent visitor in Welbeck Street, could hardly avoid a feeling that a meeting between the two had now been planned in the mother's absence. The reader knows that it was not so. Roger certainly was a man not liable to suspicion, but the circumstances in this case were suspicious. There would have been nothing to suspect,—no reason why Paul should not have been there,—but from the promise which had been given. There was, indeed, no breach of that promise proved by Paul's presence in Welbeck Street; but Roger felt rather than thought that the two could hardly have spent the evening together without such breach. Whether Paul had broken the promise by what he had already said the reader must be left to decide.
    featured image - "I DO LOVE HIM."
    writing #novel #victorian-literature #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    BARNES' VENTILATOR FOR MATTRESSES, ETC
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    New Steamer
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE FRANZ JOSEF I., NEW WAR SHIP
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    BUSINESS COLLEGES
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VELOCIPEDE FEAT EXTRAORDINARY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!