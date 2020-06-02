I Created a Google Chrome Extension to Read Online Articles For You

In this article I want to talk about a chrome extension that I made, it’s called WhistleX. You may have heard of it if you have read my articles because, I mentioned it, but I didn’t say that it’s mine and that I made it.

In this article I will explain what functionalities it has, how to add it to Google Chrome (or other browsers), and how to use it.

Let’s start!

Functionality

WhistleX is a chrome extension that reads online articles for you. You go on any web page that is an article, press play button, and you’re listening to that article on that page.

It’s basically a similar concept to an audiobook. Also, if you have a book online in the written format, but want to use it as an audiobook, WhistleX can help there too.

To start, you just press this blue play button.

As, you can see, you can control the volume, the speed, and you can also skip audio. You can listen as many times as you want. The audio that you are listening to is only the actual part of the article, you won’t hear navigation bar, ads, sidebar, and those kinds of things.

Just to be clear: this Chrome extension isn’t perfect, and there are probably some bugs, that I didn’t manage to find. If you find any bugs please report them to me, that would be so helpful.

Pricing

If someone is wondering, no WhistleX isn’t free (I need to eat something). Every person who wants to use it needs to make an account, which gives you a free trial of 30 minutes listening time. That’s how much time left you have to listen to articles.

Let’s say that you want to listen to an article that’s 1000 words long, that’s approximately 10 minutes of audio. You’ll be able to listen to 3 of those before your free trial runs out.

Then you need to press that big blue button which will bring you to a WhistleX website where you can buy more time. The time that you buy stays on your account forever, until you spend it, so 30 minutes of audio can be spent in literally 30 minutes or 30 days, it doesn’t matter, you have a full control. You can always see how much remaining time you have.

How To Use It

It can be either used on a computer, that has either a Google Chrome, Opera or Firefox browser installed or on the mobile phone that has either Yandex or Kiwi browser installed. After you’ve done that part, you go to this link and add it to your browser.

Conclusion

So, If you want to support me, I hope that you’ll try WhistleX, and let me know in the comments if you like it. Also, if you have any ideas, suggestions, or even the ways that we could partner together, send me an email to the address below.

I hope that I have helped you with this article. If you liked this article, make sure to share it with your friends.

Also, if you think that I have missed something or you have any other questions, be sure to post your questions in the comments or send me an email at info@codequickie.com, I will be happy to answer them.

