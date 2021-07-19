I Created 500+ Dev Questions and Launched a Quiz Platform 🏆🎉

Companies usually want to test a specific area of knowledge. Quizzes are an engaging method to measure your expertise in a particular field.\n\nThat's why I created [DevQuizzes](https://quizzes.madza.dev), an online platform where you can test your knowledge across various DEV topics.\n\n## Content\n\nOver the last 6 months, I read a lot of official documentation and studied dozens of tutorials to create the content basis for the initial launch.\n\nI ended up creating over 500 questions in 20 categories.\n\n ![Main quiz selection](https://cdn.madza.dev/uploads/2021/07/1625687995_1920x937.png)\n\nNumbers in the parentheses show the questions in each quiz. Grey color represents the quizzes in progress, while white - all the new ones.\n\nPercentages are shown just for completed quizzes, with green and red colors representing the passed and failed quizzes, respectively.\n\n## Quiz\n\nWhen a category is selected, the user gets presented with a quiz. By default, unanswered questions are shown first.\n\nEach question usually provides 2 to 4 possible answers. For reference, each question has a topic/title.\n\n ![Quiz UI](https://cdn.madza.dev/uploads/2021/07/1625603254_1920x937.png)\n\nThe next question is only available if the current question is answered. The previous questions are available as soon as there are some.\n\nWhen provided, the user can click a Hint button. This way additional information about the question will be revealed.\n\nSome questions do provide a code snipped, which the question is based on.\n\n## Progress\n\nAll the progress is stored in the Local storage.\n\nUsers are also able to clear the Local storage, for both - all quizzes at once or any particular quiz separately.\n\n ![Progress tracking](https://cdn.madza.dev/uploads/2021/07/1625603590_1920x937.png)\n\nAt any point during the quiz, the user has an access to the list of questions, meaning the questions can be manually picked or reviewed later.\n\n## Rewards\n\nAfter completion of the quiz, the user gets awarded ether gold (>90%), silver (>75%), bronze (>60%).\n\n ![Results display](https://cdn.madza.dev/uploads/2021/07/1625602912_1920x937.png)\n\nIf the user scores in the range from 60% to 40%, the test is passed but no award is given. All the results below 40% fail.\n\nUsers have an option to share their achievements on social media.\n\n## Contributions\n\nEveryone is welcome to submit questions via the [Airtable form](https://airtable.com/shrB1hZYi32q9AxYM).\n\nQuestions will be accepted unless they duplicate existing content. The database will be updated daily.\n\nEach contributor gets credited as well as included in the most recent and/or most active contributors list in the Top section.\n\n## Final notes\n\nThe project is [live](https://quizzes.madza.dev), feel free you try it. The quiz platform is responsive, meaning it is easy to play on both desktop and mobile devices.\n\nI'm hoping the project will help the community. I'm also looking forward to adding questions and features to the platform itself in the future.\n\n\n---\n\nIf you have any questions, feel free to reach out!\n\nConnect me on [Twitter](https://twitter.com/madzadev), [LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/in/madzadev/), and [GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev)!