I Built a WordPress-like Hook System for Node.js to Decouple My Code

If you've ever built a large Node.js application, you've probably felt the pain of tightly-coupled code. As features grow, modules become a tangled mess of direct function calls. Modifying one part of the system often creates a cascade of bugs in another. It’s a maintenance nightmare. For years, I've admired the elegant solution used by the WordPress community: the Hooks system. It’s a simple yet incredibly powerful pattern of Actions and Filters that allows for a level of decoupling and extensibility that is the envy of many ecosystems. Hooks system Actions Filters I wanted that power in my Node.js projects. So, I built node-hooker. node-hooker node-hooker is a zero-dependency, open-source library that faithfully implements the WordPress Hooks API, allowing you to build applications with a clean, extensible, plugin-like architecture. node-hooker What's the Big Deal About Hooks? Instead of having your modules call each other directly, they can communicate through a central dispatcher. Actions are like announcements. A piece of your code can say, "Hey, user_just_logged_in!" without needing to know or care who is listening. Other modules can then "hook" into that announcement to perform tasks, like sending an email or logging analytics.\nFilters are chainable modifications. A function can pass a piece of data (like a string or an object) into a filter, and other hooked functions can modify that data in sequence before it's returned. Actions are like announcements. A piece of your code can say, "Hey, user_just_logged_in!" without needing to know or care who is listening. Other modules can then "hook" into that announcement to perform tasks, like sending an email or logging analytics. Actions user_just_logged_in Filters are chainable modifications. A function can pass a piece of data (like a string or an object) into a filter, and other hooked functions can modify that data in sequence before it's returned. Filters This pattern is the secret sauce behind the vast WordPress plugin ecosystem, and it’s a game-changer for writing maintainable code. Introducing node-hooker node-hooker node-hooker brings this entire battle-tested system to Node.js (and the browser!) with a familiar API. node-hooker Key Features: Key Features: Full API Parity: All the functions you know from WordPress are here: add_action, do_action, apply_filters, remove_action, did_action, etc.\nZero Dependencies: It's a tiny, focused library that won't bloat your node_modules.\nBrowser Support: A UMD bundle is included, so you can use the exact same event system on the client-side.\nClean Architecture: Build modular systems where components are truly independent. Full API Parity: All the functions you know from WordPress are here: add_action, do_action, apply_filters, remove_action, did_action, etc. Full API Parity: add_action do_action apply_filters remove_action did_action Zero Dependencies: It's a tiny, focused library that won't bloat your node_modules. Zero Dependencies: node_modules Browser Support: A UMD bundle is included, so you can use the exact same event system on the client-side. Browser Support: Clean Architecture: Build modular systems where components are truly independent. Clean Architecture: Show Me the Code Let's look at a practical example. Imagine you have a user registration function that needs to trigger several unrelated actions. Before node-hooker (The Tangled Mess): Before node-hooker // user.js\nimport { sendWelcomeEmail } from './email';\nimport { addToCRM } from './crm';\nimport { logAnalytics } from './analytics';\n\nfunction registerUser(userData) {\n // ... save user to database ...\n\n // Now, call everything directly\n sendWelcomeEmail(userData.email);\n addToCRM(userData);\n logAnalytics('new_user_signup');\n\n return true;\n} // user.js\nimport { sendWelcomeEmail } from './email';\nimport { addToCRM } from './crm';\nimport { logAnalytics } from './analytics';\n\nfunction registerUser(userData) {\n // ... save user to database ...\n\n // Now, call everything directly\n sendWelcomeEmail(userData.email);\n addToCRM(userData);\n logAnalytics('new_user_signup');\n\n return true;\n} This is fragile. What if you want to add another action? You have to modify the core registerUser function every single time. registerUser After node-hooker (Clean and Decoupled): After node-hooker // user.js\nimport hooker from 'node-hooker';\n\nfunction registerUser(userData) {\n // ... save user to database ...\n\n // Just announce that a user has been created.\n hooker.do_action('user_registered', userData);\n\n return true;\n}\n\n// --- In other files, completely separate from user.js ---\n\n// email.js\nimport hooker from 'node-hooker';\nhooker.add_action('user_registered', (userData) => {\n // send welcome email...\n});\n\n// crm.js\nimport hooker from 'node-hooker';\nhooker.add_action('user_registered', (userData) => {\n // add user to CRM...\n}); // user.js\nimport hooker from 'node-hooker';\n\nfunction registerUser(userData) {\n // ... save user to database ...\n\n // Just announce that a user has been created.\n hooker.do_action('user_registered', userData);\n\n return true;\n}\n\n// --- In other files, completely separate from user.js ---\n\n// email.js\nimport hooker from 'node-hooker';\nhooker.add_action('user_registered', (userData) => {\n // send welcome email...\n});\n\n// crm.js\nimport hooker from 'node-hooker';\nhooker.add_action('user_registered', (userData) => {\n // add user to CRM...\n}); Now, the user.js module has no idea that emails or CRMs even exist. You can add, remove, or change listeners for the user_registered event without ever touching the original function. That's the power of decoupling. user.js user_registered Give It a Try I built node-hooker to solve a problem I was facing, and I hope it can help other developers write cleaner, more maintainable code. The project is fully open-source and available on npm. node-hooker I'd love for you to check it out, read the documentation, and maybe even give it a star on GitHub if you find it useful. GitHub Repository: https://github.com/mamedul/node-hooker\nNPM Package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-hooker GitHub Repository: https://github.com/mamedul/node-hooker GitHub Repository: https://github.com/mamedul/node-hooker NPM Package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-hooker NPM Package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-hooker Thanks for reading!