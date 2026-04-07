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I Built a Local AI Agent That Replaces SaaS Subscriptions

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I am a person trying to help other people be free.

April 7th, 2026
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blackmammath@blackmammath

Truck Driver @TSS

I am a person trying to help other people be free.

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tech-stories#multi-agent-ai-system#ai-agent-without-api-keys#ai-coding-agent-system#ai-agent-system#ai-infrastructure-models#llm-setup#ai-agent-architecture#gpt-alternative

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