I Asked ChatGPT What The Future of Labor Market Holds—Here's What It Said

I recently applied to become a mentor for young people. At the time of writing, I do not yet know whether I have been accepted into the programme. However, this application has led me to reflect on what valuable knowledge or advice I could pass on to the younger generation. And despite my ~20 years of experience in the field, when I try to formulate career advice for younger individuals in my head, I feel increasingly outdated. The future labour market and the very concept of ‘work’ are evolving so rapidly that I struggle to provide relevant guidance.





Another thing in support of that thesis is based on a vast amount of content I consume with individuals who have earned substantial wealth, built corporations, and achieved remarkable success in the last 20 to 30 years (as opposed to inheriting ‘old money’). My aim is usually to identify common character traits and mental patterns shared by these individuals. And indeed, there are recurring themes. However, when I try to summarise my conclusions from these stories, I arrive at something seemingly obvious.





Frustrated by either stating the obvious or feeling obsolete, I turned to ChatGPT (later in this article just Chat) for a discussion about the future of the labour market. This conversation yielded some insights that I would like to share and discuss here. And even though it felt like Chat was selling me ideas about AI and its power, some of the listed predictions sounds quite possible and interesting to review.

The Future of Work

It seems like, the next generation of economic leaders will not be defined by university degrees, job experience, or linear career paths. Rather than searching for jobs, individuals will need to position themselves as unique value providers in global, decentralised markets—visionaries tackling humanity’s greatest challenges, from AI ethics to space colonisation.





The new economy will reward those who own assets and intellectual property, rather than simply exchanging time and effort for income. And it also quite possible that the most valuable professionals will be those who understand how to collaborate symbiotically with AI.





So, we are moving towards the absence of long-term contracts with a single employer, but rather a project-based job involvement. Plus, the absence of fixed office locations. A focus will shift to the real value that one’s skills and contributions bring to a project. We’ll end up with greater personal responsibility for our own financial security and the ability to find new projects to be involved in, along with fewer social and workplace guarantees. The necessity for continuous learning and evolution will be even stronger than it is now. And there will be an absence of stability—with all the advantages and disadvantages that entails.





Let’s review Chat’s predictions in more details and with some proofs included. For the record, these predictions were based on three core factors:

The decline of traditional labor markets and the rise of autonomous, decentralized economies. The merging of human intelligence, artificial intelligence, and biological augmentation. And a shift from wealth accumulation to "value-based capitalism"—where success is measured by innovation, social impact, and regenerative sustainability.

For the second record, I didn't just inquire about some average jobs; I specifically asked to focus on the top 10% of individuals—those with high salaries and strong market value. So please take that in mind while reading this article.

Prediction #1: 80% of today’s “jobs” will not exist in their current form by 2075.

The historical idea of a "job"—where an individual works for one company for decades—is rapidly disappearing. The new paradigm is fluid, AI-assisted, and decentralized. Permanent employment will become less relevant, and people will sell high-value skills, not hours.

Why is it so?

Firstly, because AI will automate most cognitive labor. It already does. ChatGPT, Midjourney, Claude AI and others have eliminated a big portion of jobs in marketing, customer support, and content writing. AI paralegals are now assisting in law firms. Goldman Sachs predicts AI will replace 300 million jobs by 2035. But tasks requiring human judgment, creativity, and emotional intelligence will remain valuable.





Secondly, decentralized work structures will replace corporate employment. The employer-employee relationship is collapsing. People are becoming micro-entrepreneurs, monetizing skills rather than selling fixed labor. Instead of “jobs,” we will see self-organized, AI-augmented teams forming for short-term, high-value projects. Uber, DoorDash, and other decentralized freelance platforms show that people prefer autonomy over fixed employment.





Finally, people will become "entrepreneurial units" rather than employees, when each person will manage their own personal economy, trading time, skills, and intellectual property in real-time global markets.

Traditional jobs will be replaced with:

"Cognitive capital" markets: Individuals will tokenize and monetize their expertise through smart contracts and AI-driven value networks.

"Sovereign entrepreneurs": Even those not traditionally entrepreneurial will operate as value-generating nodes in decentralized economies.

And a high-intensity creativity hubs: Cities and workspaces will function as collaboration clusters, merging humans and AI to create hyper-efficient teams.

What are the evidence?

Remote work and digital nomadism are already replacing office-based jobs. In 2025 nearly 60% of the global workforce now works remotely at least part of the time. Already in 2023 Forbes stated that 80% of employers globally allow some form of remote work. Anti-Covid measures significantly boosted this process.

Based on MBO Partners Report, the number of digital nomads increased by 147% from 2019 to 2024. And it shows a record of another 4.8% growth 2023 vs 2024.

Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Toptal enable AI-enhanced freelancers to earn more than traditional employees.









Prediction #2: The Next Stage of Innovation is a Human-Machine Symbiosis.

The merging of humans and AI will be the biggest shift in value creation since the Industrial Revolution. Idea here is that the most successful individuals in 2075 won’t just "use" AI - they will merge with it (how scary / exciting is that?!), enhancing the ability to solve problems, create innovations, and anticipate the future.





Good news is that AI isn’t taking over human jobs; slightly frightening news - it becomes a cognitive partner.





Based on the Chat’s prediction, the most valuable professionals will be those who can think symbiotically with machines. Biological and AI augmentation will redefine intelligence. Brain-machine interfaces (e.g., Neuralink which successfully implanted a brain chip in humans (January 2024), AI-enhanced memory, and predictive cognition will allow humans to process information at speeds unimaginable today.





Creativity will be supercharged. AI will become an intellectual co-pilot, unlocking complex problem-solving, design, and research breakthroughs. I don’t mind one, to be honest.





But, even scarier term that Chat mentioned is an "Immortality of expertise" through AI cloning. We might end up with a personal AI that will learn from you, extending your knowledge and decision-making abilities even after you retire or pass away. Not sure I am ready to welcome such future yet, but we will see...





Prediction #3: The Rise of Value-Based Capitalism - a shift from wealth-hoarding to dynamic, impact-driven economies.

Prediction-based, the entrepreneurs of 2075 will be scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers.





The best businesses will be those that create value beyond profit, drive long-term sustainability, and regenerate the world rather than extract from it.

Why is it so?

Because accumulating money alone will become an outdated goal. The most valuable companies and individuals will be measured by net positive impact, innovation, and regenerative economics. Although it is very philosophical, it is also a quite possible scenario. Wealth will flow toward those who solve humanity’s biggest problems.





The next trillion-dollar industries will focus on:

Climate reversal & planetary engineering

Biotechnology & longevity

Advanced space industrialization

AI-driven mental health and neuroscience



There is already a clear shift from extractive to regenerative economics. The old capitalist model is based on taking resources (oil, land, cheap labor), when the new model focuses on regenerating resources:

Vertical farming (indoor, AI-controlled food production)

Biotech solutions reversing climate damage

Circular economies reducing waste and pollution and other.





So, I guess if one is planning a career path, one might consider focusing your efforts on the industries and fields mentioned above.





Another thought is that Universal Basic Capital (UBC) will replace Universal Basic Income (UBI). So, for example instead of receiving a fixed government stipend, every individual will have access to an AI-powered economic assistant that helps them generate personal wealth through knowledge, skills, and innovation. The future economy won’t be based on working for wages but on value generation through ownership, AI leverage, and decentralized economies.





And How Can the Next Generation Prepare?

Some advice from the Chat:

Stop thinking about building a career in a single global company and climbing the corporate hierarchy. Instead, start focusing on creating a skill-based ecosystem—engaging in multiple projects as a high-value professional and expert in your field. Also, learn to create and capture value in decentralized, project-based economies. “Master AI-human collaboration as AI is our next business partner, not a replacement.” – this is what Chat is insisting on, so I’ll add it as a direct quote here. Seek involvement in projects and industries that focus on solving real-world problems—such as global warming, ocean cleaning, and recycling. In the future economy, your worth will be directly tied to how much you contribute to improving the world.





Skill set required

To succeed in this new work environment, we must stay curious and flexible, continuously seeking new knowledge rather than relying on static, previously acquired experiences. Developing critical thinking and an innovation mindset to tackle complex problems is also essential, even though, in reality, it has always been.





Understanding how to work with AI, automation, and emerging technologies will be a must-have skill. Mastering prompt engineering and AI-assisted workflows won’t just be beneficial—it will be nearly inevitable.





The most challenging shift for many workers today—especially those who prefer a stable job with predictable projects, social benefits, and annual salary adjustments to offset inflation—will be transitioning from an "employee mindset" to a "value-provider mindset." Becoming more independent and entrepreneurial in how you market and sell your skill set can be difficult for some, and I believe this shift will cause significant discomfort. However, learning to identify opportunities and monetize skills is essential, regardless of your current role.





Consequently (and as much as I dislike posts that start with “I am thrilled to announce” on LinkedIn), building a strong personal brand and online presence is essential to stand out in global markets in this new reality. Many people in my social media network are already doing this (and if you’re not, they’re already ahead in the new labour market competition). I expect this trend to become even more prominent.





Other essentials include understanding income diversification and wealth-building strategies. Learning about alternative investments, budgeting, risk assessment, and financial independence will, unfortunately, become necessities. As we shift toward a market of independent agents, your financial stability becomes your own responsibility. With that in mind, there’s little reason to assume that government pensions and social security will remain in place. Building personal wealth must become a daily routine.





Even if some form of pension or government support remains, it will likely be less generous and harder to rely on. Financial independence, smart investing, and adaptability will be the best strategies for long-term security. If you need more reasons to support this:

Demographic crisis: Aging populations, shrinking workforces, and declining birth rates mean fewer workers are paying into pension systems while more retirees withdraw from them. This imbalance is already straining government budgets, leading to higher retirement ages, benefit cuts, or shifts to privatised savings models. If another major economic crisis hits, governments may be forced to cut pensions or phase out social security altogether.

Decline of traditional employment: As long-term jobs decrease, fewer people contribute to payroll-tax-based pension schemes. Many gig workers, freelancers, and independent professionals don’t qualify for social security, forcing them to build their own financial safety nets.





Last but not least are resilience and mental agility. We need to become mentally stronger and develop the ability to cope with uncertainty, setbacks, and economic shifts. Emotional intelligence will need to be 10x stronger to navigate diverse professional environments and projects. If you're already struggling with stress, anxiety, or burnout, the reality is that the future may bring even more challenges. That’s why prioritising self-discipline, emotional resilience, and mental well-being is not just helpful—it’s essential. Seeking support, building strong coping mechanisms, and taking care of your mental health will be just as important as any technical skill in this rapidly evolving world.

Instead of a Conclusion – "A Raley Won’t Throw Itself!"

My wakeboard trainer used to repeat this to me: "A Raley won’t throw itself!" And I’ve always loved this mindset—no matter how scared you are or how difficult something seems, some things simply won’t happen on their own. You have to make them happen. No one else can do it for you. Even the support others offer has its limits. Because at the end of the day, everything will come down to your actions—or your lack of them.





This applies to your career, financial security, and ability to thrive in the evolving world of work. Practical experience—especially in digital professions—is far more valuable and insightful than passive learning like reading books or listening to podcasts. The sooner you start practicing, experimenting, and building something real, the better.





So, let’s take action and throw our Raleys ourselves.





P.S.: In this video, I failed—almost completely. But it took me three years just to try, so for me, it was a huge success—to overcome fear and take the leap. And I’m still trying.