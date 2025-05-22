105 reads

I Asked ChatGPT to Build Me a Life Simulator (And It Did)

by Joe bou khalil May 22nd, 2025
Evosim is a browser-based tool where anyone can enter values and see how the population survives. It's a lightweight simulation that models life over a generation based on 11+ input factors.
A few days ago, I had a thought that wouldn’t leave me alone: what if we could literally stimulate life? Could a simulator built using only numbers reflect survival rates under real-world pressure, healthcare, food access, and war?

This wasn’t a game or a predictive AI tool, it was a sandbox for testing life logic. A simple sandbox where anyone can tweak some values and observe how population evolves. No deep learning, no fancy graphics, just logic.

But there was only one problem.

I never built something like this before.

Breaking It Down with AI

With no roadmap, I turned my eye to AI. And specifically ChatGPT. I messaged it: "Can I build a life simulation using just numbers? One that reflects survival under real-life conditions?"

The answer was yes. What followed was one of the most collaborative experiences I've ever had.

Step by step, ChatGPT helped me:

- Break down the concept into manageable components.

- Design the HTML and JavaScript structure.

- Store and display generational traits for easy consistency.

It was eye opening. And at the end, together, we built Evosim, short for Evolution Simulator, a simple but fascinating project.

How Does Evosim Work?

Have you ever asked yourself how a high war rate affects survival? What happens when healthcare is excellent, but climate conditions are harsh? With Evosim, you can test different scenarios and finally have answers.

Screenshot of Evosim

Evosim models how a population survives across generations based on 11 key factors: vaccination rate, healthcare quality, disease outbreak frequency, food availability, climate conditions, presence of war/conflict, mutation rate, immunity strength, education level, access to healthcare, population density

Each factor is adjustable between *low (0), medium (0.5), and high (1), allowing users to experiment.*

You can test Evosim on your own if you want to. And give me your feedback.

Why I Built It

Evosim isn't a revolutionary simulator that will change the world. Nor is it a technique to help scientists find solutions to world problems. But that's not the point.

So why did I built it? because it's an interactive thought experiment and a tool for curiosity. I wanted to learn from AI to see how it could help change our world – what could it do? And also people can benefit from it:

- Teachers can use it to demonstrate how healthcare, food access, or conflict affect survival.

- Students can explore how interconnected these factors are.

- Anyone curious about evolution or policy can see the long-term consequences of societal choices.

What I Learnt from Building With AI

What I really learnt from this project is unexpected: you don't need a full team of developers to build a project. In our advancing world, AI is becoming smarter and smarter. “AI won’t replace developers, but it can absolutely empower them.”

With curiosity, persistence, and AI as a collaborator, you can build things that work, things that teach, inspire, and make people think.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve got an idea that feels too big or messy, **start anyway**. Ask questions, experiment, and use AI as a guide. You might be surprised at what you create.

Evosim began as a passing thought. Now, it’s a functioning sandbox that anyone can explore.

And if you do, **let me know what you discover.**

