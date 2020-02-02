I Am Stupid Without Bitcoin

This article is about the haves and the have-nots.

Perhaps not in the way you’re used to hearing it (rich VS. poor)… Well, in a way, it is exactly that, but let me flip it differently.

As a devoted autodidact , I believe in learning through doing. More so, I believe in learning through pain. And when it comes to investing in bitcoin, I believe in this more than anything.

But first, respect where respect is due: Much of the inspiration for writing this article comes from two older tweets by Pierre Rochard and Anthony Pompliano

Getting straight to the point: I believe there are two kinds of people: those with skin in the game, those without.

The have-bitcoiners and the have-nots.

Let's look at this proposition to understand the context:

This evening, go through the small print of 7 financial documents.

If you are an investor, you would do it. And you wouldn’t consider it boring.

If you’re not an investor, you would come up with a thousand other things to do instead of that.

What I'm saying is simple: My knowledge of technical matters like PoW, the issue of bitcoin’s scalability, energy consumption, hard forks, etc, didn’t come out of curiosity.

It neither came as a natural pathway from what led me to discover bitcoin in the first place, which was the essence of sound money and all of bitcoin’s intertwined links to the Austrian School of economic thought

All my acquired knowledge came from the simple adrenaline rush of emotions that comes with investing in bitcoin and assuming all of its risks.

Some Movements Become Easier When You Ski Downhill.

What I just explained is the switch that happens when you become a have-bitcoiner from a have-not.

When there’s a risk, complicated things become effortless to analyze.

Rabbit holes become bigger and easier to fall into.

If I were to sell all my bitcoins, I would keep the strength I mustered from all the heavy lifting of material that’s out there. But I would still become dumber.

That’s why autodidacticism is a way better option.

Especially compared to going to school with the rest of the dumbasses.

