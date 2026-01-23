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I Added CISA KEV to Vulnerability Prioritization and Coverage Jumped +413%

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byMikhail Alekseev@ErSilh0x

Vulnerability analyst | Cybersecurity engineer

January 23rd, 2026
featured image - I Added CISA KEV to Vulnerability Prioritization and Coverage Jumped +413%
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Mikhail Alekseev@ErSilh0x

Vulnerability analyst | Cybersecurity engineer

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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#vulnerability-management#soc#vulnerabilities#threat-intelligence#cisa-kev#vulnerability-prioritization#cisa-kev-integration

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