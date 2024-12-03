HyperRing Releases Payment Ring with International Support

HyperRing introduced its second-generation payment ring on December 4, which operates in multiple countries through Visa and Mastercard networks. The device functions without batteries and processes transactions through NFC technology. The ring connects to credit cards, debit cards, or prepaid accounts through the HyperRing Pay application. Users can make purchases in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and South America where contactless payments are accepted.





The device includes security measures that limit transaction authorization to within 3 centimeters of payment terminals. Users can disable payment capabilities through the HyperRing Pay application if the ring is lost. The ring uses NFC technology for power during transactions, which eliminates the need for charging. The construction makes it resistant to water and dust exposure.





The company manufactures the ring in several materials: 14-karat gold, sterling silver, titanium, and ceramic. The ceramic versions come in white and black. The device measures smaller in width compared to the previous version. Customers who purchase during the pre-order period receive lifetime access to HyperRing software, which costs $20 per year. The company states the pre-order quantities remain limited. HyperRing plans to increase banking partnerships and add cryptocurrency payment features in future updates, according to company statements.





The release represents the first payment ring available for purchase in the United States with international usage capabilities. The device processes transactions through proximity-based authentication technology. The product targets users seeking alternatives to traditional payment methods. The ring processes payments at terminals that accept contactless transactions from Visa and Mastercard.

Final Thoughts

HyperRing operates as a technology company producing wearable payment devices. The company focuses on creating payment rings that work with existing financial systems. The HyperRing Pay platform enables businesses to process transactions while providing customers with a payment method that does not require cards or phones.





The company maintains operations across multiple continents and continues developing partnerships with financial institutions. The second-generation release expands their product line into new markets while building on their existing payment technology infrastructure. The launch indicates growing development in wearable payment technology. As consumers seek new transaction methods, companies continue creating alternatives to traditional payment cards. The expansion of contactless payment acceptance provides opportunities for devices that can interact with existing payment systems.





Don’t forget to like and share the story!

Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program . HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR



