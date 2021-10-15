Hybrid Work: What Is the Future of the Corporate Meeting Room?

Dealer Tech Day 5th Edition event “The Meeting Room of the Future“, had the participation of the brands Cisco, Epson, HDBaseT, Kramer and Shure. The Future Meeting Room was the main theme of the 5th. Edition of the event was covered by experts from the Dealer Tech. Dealer is an official member of Infocomm and had their support and participation in the event. Check out the key points of the topic that were covered before watching the lectures online.

What is the Future of the Corporate Meeting Room?

Amidst so many emerging technologies, which are updated and

innovated daily, there is a whole process for these transformations and

innovations to take place. For the realization, production and innovation of

such technologies it is necessary that the professional has a certain degree of technical knowledge added to good references to achieve the expected result.

And in audiovisual technology? – it also, as with any other

technology, requires all the requirements mentioned above. And in this universe, the products are diverse with different functionalities, requiring in-depth studies from the professional.

Today, it is important that all companies acquire a good, functional, responsive meeting room that encompasses all the necessary solutions for it to truly be a Meeting Room of the Future, which is already present in several medium and large companies.

Data exchange and instant communication are some of the points that call attention for entrepreneurs to add this solution to their companies, especially in the disruptive environment we live in today: job interviews and important meetings using videoconferencing. Computers, tablets and smartphones are able to distribute information through the shared screen among participants instantly.

To build a modern and efficient meeting room, follow the tips that we have separated for you!

Collaborative Flex Systems

The increased use of content collaboration tools associated with the migration of applications to mobile devices is an indispensable utility and has a wide variety, such as Barco's Clickshare, Kramer's Vias, Crestron AirMedia, Christie Brio, among others.

Collaborative systems need to be flexible for the kind of people who will use them. This solution is necessary and of great importance for the Corporate environment and is revolutionizing meeting rooms.

Cloud Services

It is very important that all information generated is stored, which is why most companies are adopting cloud storage such as Dropbox, One Drive, Google Drive, among others, due to the high level of encryption, security, expansion flexibility and ease of access.

The content of your meeting is as precious as gold and needs to be as secure as possible, and the content can only be shared with those involved in the process. Companies that sell this service are investing more and more in this technology, so see which ones offer the best cost-benefit ratio and purchase this feature!

Types of Displays to Interact

It is essential to choose the best type of display to converge with the presentation or dynamics focus. Today the PROAV and Consumer

Electronics segment offers lamp projectors, laser projectors and short-range projectors, interactive monitors of various types and sizes, professional monitors for Videowall and Digital Signage.

The interactivity possibilities are great such as contents with automatic feeds, screen customization with the Company's identity, information about the weather, time, traffic and news that can be updated remotely through software or Webgui.

Screen size, weight, energy consumption are important characteristics, but... something that sometimes goes unnoticed is the analysis of product durability and the quality of the projected image, such as LED or

LCD in the case of monitors. This influences durability and

consumption, and brightness. It also differentiates whether it is a Lamp or Laser, 3LCD, or DLP. The Epson's BrightLink Pro 1460ui Projector is software collaboration and integration in a single product, already targeting the meeting room of the future.

Professional video conferencing are being enhanced more by software than hardware

On the web, the use of video already surpasses the use of writing and voice, and this trend is migrating to the work environment, promoting the use of videoconferencing at all hierarchical levels. Keeping an eye on that, we can also note the evolution of IM (instant message – instant messaging) applications to more specific solutions that encompass telephony, video conferencing, voice and content sharing, such as Skype For Business.

All these trends and these advances show how much video conferencing must be faced professionally. In the B2B market, videoconferencing is an indispensable requirement for companies that fulfill the requirements of any meeting.