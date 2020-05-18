HTML5 Websockets API Introduction and Tools
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
The WebSocket API is an advanced technology that makes it possible to open a two-way interactive communication session between the user's browser and a server. With this API, you can send messages to a server and receive event-driven responses without having to poll the server for a reply.
Note: While a WebSocket connection is functionally somewhat similar to standard Unix-style sockets, they are not related.
Interfaces
The primary interface for connecting to a WebSocket server and then sending and receiving data on the connection.
The event sent by the WebSocket object when the connection closes.
The event sent by the WebSocket object when a message is received from the server.
Guides
Tools
- HumbleNet: A cross-platform networking library that works in the browser. It consists of a C wrapper around WebSockets and WebRTC that abstracts awaycross-browser differences, facilitating the creation of multi-user networking functionality for games and other apps.
- µWebSockets: Highly scalable WebSocket server and client implementation for C++11 and Node.js.
- ClusterWS: Lightweight, fast and powerful framework for building scalable WebSocket applications in Node.js.
- CWS: Fast C++ WebSocket implementation for Node.js (uWebSockets v0.14 fork)
- Socket.IO: A long polling/WebSocket based third party transfer protocol for Node.js.
- SocketCluster: A pub/sub WebSocket framework for Node.js with a focus on scalability.
- WebSocket-Node: A WebSocket server API implementation for Node.js.
- Total.js: Web application framework for Node.js (Example: WebSocket chat)
- Faye: A WebSocket (two-ways connections) and EventSource (one-way connections) for Node.js Server and Client.
- SignalR: SignalR will use WebSockets under the covers when it's available, and
gracefully fallback to other techniques and technologies when it isn't, while your application code stays the same.
- Caddy: A web server capable of proxying arbitrary commands (stdin/stdout) as a websocket.
- ws: a popular WebSocket client & server library for Node.js.
- jsonrpc-bidirectional: Asynchronous RPC which, on a single connection, may have functions exported on the server and, and the same time, on the client (client may call server, server may also call client).
- cowboy: Cowboy is a small, fast and modern HTTP server for Erlang/OTP with WebSocket support.
Related Topics
Specifications
Browser compatibility
See also
Credits
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!