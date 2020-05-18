HTML5 Websockets API Introduction and Tools

@ mozilla Mozilla Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

The WebSocket API is an advanced technology that makes it possible to open a two-way interactive communication session between the user's browser and a server. With this API, you can send messages to a server and receive event-driven responses without having to poll the server for a reply.

Note: While a WebSocket connection is functionally somewhat similar to standard Unix-style sockets, they are not related.

Interfaces

The primary interface for connecting to a WebSocket server and then sending and receiving data on the connection.

The event sent by the WebSocket object when the connection closes.

The event sent by the WebSocket object when a message is received from the server.

Guides

Tools

HumbleNet : A cross-platform networking library that works in the browser. It consists of a C wrapper around WebSockets and WebRTC that abstracts awaycross-browser differences, facilitating the creation of multi-user networking functionality for games and other apps.

: A cross-platform networking library that works in the browser. It consists of a C wrapper around WebSockets and WebRTC that abstracts awaycross-browser differences, facilitating the creation of multi-user networking functionality for games and other apps. µWebSockets : Highly scalable WebSocket server and client implementation for C++11 and Node.js.

: Highly scalable WebSocket server and client implementation for C++11 and Node.js. ClusterWS : Lightweight, fast and powerful framework for building scalable WebSocket applications in Node.js.

: Lightweight, fast and powerful framework for building scalable WebSocket applications in Node.js. CWS : Fast C++ WebSocket implementation for Node.js (uWebSockets v0.14 fork)

: Fast C++ WebSocket implementation for Node.js (uWebSockets v0.14 fork) Socket.IO : A long polling/WebSocket based third party transfer protocol for Node.js.

: A long polling/WebSocket based third party transfer protocol for Node.js. SocketCluster : A pub/sub WebSocket framework for Node.js with a focus on scalability.

: A pub/sub WebSocket framework for Node.js with a focus on scalability. WebSocket-Node : A WebSocket server API implementation for Node.js.

: A WebSocket server API implementation for Node.js. Total.js : Web application framework for Node.js (Example: WebSocket chat)

: Web application framework for Node.js (Example: WebSocket chat) Faye : A WebSocket (two-ways connections) and EventSource (one-way connections) for Node.js Server and Client.

: A WebSocket (two-ways connections) and EventSource (one-way connections) for Node.js Server and Client. SignalR : SignalR will use WebSockets under the covers when it's available, and

gracefully fallback to other techniques and technologies when it isn't, while your application code stays the same.

: SignalR will use WebSockets under the covers when it's available, and gracefully fallback to other techniques and technologies when it isn't, while your application code stays the same. Caddy : A web server capable of proxying arbitrary commands (stdin/stdout) as a websocket.

: A web server capable of proxying arbitrary commands (stdin/stdout) as a websocket. ws : a popular WebSocket client & server library for Node.js.

: a popular WebSocket client & server library for Node.js. jsonrpc-bidirectional : Asynchronous RPC which, on a single connection, may have functions exported on the server and, and the same time, on the client (client may call server, server may also call client).

: Asynchronous RPC which, on a single connection, may have functions exported on the server and, and the same time, on the client (client may call server, server may also call client). cowboy: Cowboy is a small, fast and modern HTTP server for Erlang/OTP with WebSocket support.

Related Topics

Specifications

Browser compatibility

See also

Credits

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Websockets_API

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 licence

Share this story @ mozilla Mozilla Read my stories Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Tags