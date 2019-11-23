How I Started to Learn Web Development

462 reads

In this article I will talk you about on how I started my path as a full-stack software developer and specifically about the first section on the microverse school program in which includes two elements of the front end development, those are HTML and CSS and not only that, this will include the difference between HTML and html5, CSS with css3 and about a wonderful thing that I always ignore in my life that will save your life in some cases, the frameworks.

HTML and HTML5

HTML or Hyper-Text Markup Language is referred to as the Worldwide Web's primary language. HTML has seen many updates over time, and currently, the newest HTML version is HTML5. Some of the differences between the two versions are:

HTML5 supports both audio and video whereas none of these was a part of HTML

HTML does not allow JavaScript to run within the web browser whereas HTML5 provides full support for JavaScript to run in the background.

In HTML5, inline MathML and SVG can be used in text whereas this wasn't possible in HTML.

HTML5 supports new kinds of form controls, for example, dates and times, email, number, range, tel, URL, search, etc.

There are a lot of new elements introduced in HTML5. Some of the important ones are summary, time, audio, details, embed, figcaption, figure, footer, header, article, canvas, nav, output, section, source, track, video, etc..

CSS AND CSS3

Cascading Style Sheets or CSS is a key element of web design. As a web developer it is mandatory to dominate this tool, you will create some wonderful web pages it will not only give you style, it will show the creativity you have.

The latest version of CSS is the CSS3 version which differs from CSS2 in the incorporation of Modules and other changes. Modules enable the design to be done in a lesser time with more ease while updating individual features and specifications. The CSS3 version supports many more browsers than CSS2.

Some of the changes/additions include:

-New Combinator

-New CSS Selectors

-New Pseudo-elements

-New Style properties

Responsive Design

Nowadays for people is really important to get connected with any kind of device. Today you can manage to have all your information all your cellphone or tablet, is not mandatory to have a pc.

Now you can adapt your web page to any resolution using CSS's media-queries, but first, you will need to think in which resolution you will work first, on a cellphone resolution or a desktop.

The good thing is that you´ll be able to see your page or app on the smallest resolution screen cellphone like on the greatest 4k screen.

Frameworks and libraries

Well this time, when you find out about the existence of these tools is when you ask yourself why did I have to code so much, and yes you are right the framework will make a lot easier and shorter your code.

In addition to this, we have libraries such as Bootstrap, Foundation, and Semantic-UI in which we only need to ink to their CSS files like and JavaScript/jQuery libraries and you are ready to start it. But before you start using you will have to learn all the magic behind first

Sass

Is a CSS preprocessing language, and like the frameworks it will make your life a lot easier, when you see you will have to write a lot of CSS like 1000 lines this is where ss preprocessor like SASS, SCSS, LESS will make it shorter, with them you can use that don't exist in CSS yet, like variables, nesting, mixins, inheritance, etc.

If you're starting web development and you're strange to start 'actually programming' then you'll be satisfied to know that with CSS pre-processors it's almost exactly like programming.

CONCLUSION

Well, here I describe you how was my path of the first section of the program, remember everyone has its own pace to learn don´t get so anxious when you don´t understand something remember to get support of any kind some great way of learning is to clone pages, get support from a partner, look for information from different sources. Remember you have a lot of information in the palm of your hand.

Tags