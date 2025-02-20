How You're Compromising Your Company's Cybersecurity Without Realizing It

Using strong, unique passwords or reporting strange links and invitations to download unfamiliar files are critical to maintaining cybersecurity. However, many other behaviors can unknowingly compromise your company’s and your own cybersecurity. Read on for 10 ways you may harm your employer’s digital reinforcements without realizing it.

1. Leaving Your Phone’s Bluetooth On

Bluetooth allows devices to connect without wires. It’s handy for listening to your playlist in your friend’s car, but it’s easy to forget to turn it off. Like Wi-Fi or other connections, Bluetooth can pose a cybersecurity risk.





Hackers can send spam messages with malicious links to get access to your personal information or introduce malware to your device. This malware can listen to conversations at work, access critical contacts, and read messages that might contain operational plans. Turning off your Bluetooth when not using it will protect your information and workplace.

2. Using Personal Devices for Work

If your company does not provide devices for work, you can take multiple steps to ensure the security of your own home network. If it does, limit the use of your personal technology for any work-related tasks or communication as much as possible.





Even if you don’t use your personal cellphone for work daily, you may have your work email synced with your personal one in case of emergencies. You wouldn’t be alone — seven out of 10 workers have confidential company information on their personal devices. However, this allows hackers to access information tied to your workplace, like your login credentials and information on your professional associates.

3. Leaving Your Devices Unattended

Whether in the office or working in a coworking space, leaving your technology unattended while you step away for a short meeting or run outside to grab a quick coffee is a bad idea. Even a brief window can give someone physical access to your devices.



2021 to 2023 saw a 50% increase in insider threats , so it’s best to avoid leaving things unattended at the office, too. You may come back to find someone has stolen your device, but even if it’s where you left it, hackers could still have infiltrated it. In addition to taking your devices with you, set your screen to auto-lock if it’s been idle for a few minutes, and make sure you password-protect all your devices.

4. Leaving Doors Open

With so much focus on securing your digital privacy, it’s easy to forget how physical workplace access can compromise cybersecurity. If you have a badge allowing access to your building or parts of it, ensure it’s never left unattended.



When you enter and exit your office, ensure the door is closed securely behind you, and don’t let strangers “tailgate” you inside. Even if someone appears to be a postal or maintenance worker, practice caution, and check with your building’s security if you don't recognize them. Once inside, hackers can access multiple devices and networks, making physical entry into a building a considerable cybersecurity risk.

5. Connecting to Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi allows you to connect to your workplace from multiple locations, which is great news for remote and hybrid employees who may want to work from a coffee shop or a library. However, public Wi-Fi — particularly networks without password protection — can open a door for cybercriminals. They may steal files or infect your device with malware, allowing them access to critical corporate information.

Software updates can take a while, but you should do them as soon as they’re available. Automatic updating has the potential to decrease security vulnerabilities by closing off opportunities for hackers to infiltrate your devices or accounts. Updating your devices as quickly as possible is just as important as updating your work devices, particularly if you access work-related information on your laptop or cellphone.

7. Keeping Cables Unorganized

While having a tangle of cables might seem like more of a tripping hazard than anything, it can pose a cybersecurity risk. Messy cables make it harder to catch when one is out of place or one you don’t recognize suddenly appears. If someone can access your network’s hardware, they can introduce unauthorized devices, steal data, and install malware.





Keeping cables organized makes it easier to know when something is off, allowing you to address security threats as soon as they arise. Messiness can also lead to issues that require your company’s IT team to step in. Computers need good airflow to function correctly, but messy cables can lead to overheating by blocking airflow. The longer the downtime while IT addresses the problem, the longer your firm is exposed to cyberattacks.

8. Having Public Social Media

Social media is a rich place for hackers to get personal data that could put your and your business’s security at risk. Information like where you grew up, your birthday, or your anniversary can help cybercriminals piece together clues that allow them to retrieve your passwords or the answers to security questions.



While you may think this information is personal, the more data a hacker has about you, the more access they have to your devices. The more access they have to your devices, the more accessible your workplace’s information is, as well. Keep your social media profiles private, and regularly review the privacy settings. Avoid sharing photos or videos with telling information that someone could use against you, and avoid accepting friend requests from people you do not know.

9. Leaving Online Accounts Open

It’s common to open new accounts all the time, whether it’s for a recipe blog’s newsletter or a new social media platform. They can contain your email address, phone number, physical address, and other identifying information. It’s easy to ignore these accounts once you no longer find them helpful, but even an unused one can provide hackers access to your data and corporate information.



If a hacker infiltrates an unused account you’ve forgotten about or don’t check, it may be easier for them to access information, send phishing messages on your behalf, or impersonate you. Impersonation was linked to 45% of reported cybersecurity threats in 2023. Officially closing down any online accounts you no longer use is critical to practicing online safety.

10. Answering Social Media Posts

Many hackers target social media because users may share personal information there, particularly while their guard is down. Between 2021 and 2023, victims lost $2.7 million to social media scams.



Have you ever seen a seemingly innocent post asking users to share their “first concert” or “first pet’s name?” These posts are not always innocent and can come from hackers attempting to gain your personal information. The answers may coincide with your responses to the security questions that act as additional security to your login credentials. Knowledge is power, so be mindful of any time you share personal details on social media or any other publicly accessible platform.

Practicing Cybersecurity

Along with practicing the tried and true methods of reporting suspicious emails or password-protecting your devices, try implementing less commonplace ways of maintaining security. Remaining vigilant against opportunities for cyberattack can give you peace of mind, knowing your professional and personal data is safe.