How Your Brand Will Survive The 4th Industrial Revolution

Each decade, or among different generations, revolutions occur in our workspace. This Fourth Industrial Revolution places the consumer experience in the center. Among this is the rapid growth of technology which meets professional and personal needs.

The internet spawned one of the revolutions,. Before that it was an assembly line, or even steam engine transport before that. What’s fueling this is artificial intelligence and the way consumer’s needs can be directly met.

We have a new way to work, and that will cause issues across the board if not implemented in the business’ core strategies. We see such broad changes, with robots having almost limitless capabilities, to proficiently performing surgeries or running a digital marketing company.

The Reality Of Business Longevity

As a company, failure is looming with each change that affects your industry. When a business fails to change with the times, it will soon cease to be relevant or exist. The rates for a company’s lifetime have decreased steadily in the past 50 years. A company’s average tenure was 33 years in 1965. It dropped to 20 years by 1990. These averages were found among the businesses in the S&P 500, but the Fortune 500 did not show huge differences in these numbers.

The Fortune 500 debuted in 1955, but now in 2019 only 52 original companies on the list have survived. While all these businesses are sure to have experienced different downfalls, the changes of the world around them certainly had some effect.

Business to business companies can implement certain tactics to keep relevancy though this revolution. Their focus must be on how their clients can then better help their customers

In every other industrial revolution, the company was the focus. With growing strength and productivity. Now, in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it revolves around the customer experience and needs. B2B businesses need to develop new ways to directly serve clients and have them in mind in all choices made.

When any brand interacts with its clients, the consumers want to feel a meaningful connection. It is easy to purchase any product or service online, but what makes certain companies succeed is their customer service and relatable advertising campaigns.

Keeping Tight To Your Values

Values are important in a company, so stick to the core beliefs of the business, but do not be afraid of the incoming change. Certain business models will not fit into this new era, so be sure to honestly examine company-clientele methods that meet new consumer bases and emerging buyer profiles.

Time is the tell-all of a well-implemented idea. As you gather ideas, know results are never instant. When you give your team new tools or methods of work, they cannot be expected to succeed without support. And plenty of time. The idea could be monumental, but if done poorly, it will never make any profitable changes.

Great ideas used within the company can still be used. The problem may lie in how exactly the idea is used or implemented. Gather intel on what your company does well and take those strengths into account with the changing industry. What aspects of how the company is run is able to be changed? And what problems will that fix or streamline?

A Switch In Advertising

Marketing has become a must-have for all businesses, even if you’re an SEO company selling work to clients. The type of industry you are in will depict the type of marketing needed. The online shopping scene is more alive than ever, with opportunities for advertising available for all types of companies. A medium between too many ads and not enough ads need found, and it is harder than you’d expect.

With the Fourth Industrial Revolution focusing on the clientele, it is harder to land sales with over-the-top advertising. Honest, trustworthy companies are falling more into the spot-light. Battling with this is a consumer’s need for well-priced products or services on a tight deadline expectancy.

The business’s commitment to their values, and, in turn, their customers is the way to stay relevant. That, and of course, experimenting with new media forms emerging in the industry. Quality is making a comeback as tell-all for customers. Prices will vary, but the search for quality services and products will prevail in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

