How You Use Tablet Mode on Windows 10

If you are a user of a touch screen Windows device and use the Windows 10 operating system, then you possibly know about the tablet mode functionality. The tablet mode is a feature that you can find in most modern devices, and it enables you to disable your laptop’s or any Windows device keyboard and turn it into a tablet device. Using this functionality on your Windows device is pretty easy and fun. You can make your computing work much easier and comfortable by using this functionality. Most devices that support this functionality provides you with the option to switch in and out of the tablet mode automatically. If you want, you can also manually enable and disable the tablet mode whenever you need. Now, you can also use this feature on your Windows 10 touch screen device.

Do you also use the Windows 10 operating system on your touch screen device? Want to enable or disable the tablet mode but don’t know how? Many users might not be aware of how to use the tablet mode on their Windows 10 touch screen device. If you are also one of those users and want to know the technique for using this functionality, you must go through this complete article. Here, we have provided the procedure through which you can easily enable or disable the tablet mode on your Windows 10 device. So, please read this entire post and help yourself to get to the methods.

The Techniques for Enabling or Disabling the Tablet Mode on Windows 10

When you enable the tablet mode on your Windows 10 touch screen device, the operating system switches to the finger-friendly mode, and the Start menu covers the entire screen of your device. And the apps installed on your device also covers the whole screen. Tablets have smaller screens than a desktop computer, and enabling the tablet mode on your device will also make it easier for you to focus on the essential information. When you start using the tablet mode on your Windows 10 device, the operating system even adds additional space to the list of menu items. This way, it becomes much easier for you to select the desired option with just a fingertip. Any user can easily switch in and out of the tablet mode on their Windows 10 touch screen device. For that, you will have to go through the below-mentioned instructions.

Here, we have mentioned the two most straightforward procedures that you can follow without any difficulty. Let’s start with the first method of enabling and disabling the tablet mode on Windows 10.

Method 1: The Steps to Turn On and Off the Tablet Mode on Windows 10 Device Using the Action Center

Follow the steps given below to get started with using the tablet mode on your Windows 10 device:

To manually enable and disable the tablet mode on your Windows 10 device, first of all, you will have to open the “Action Center” on your device. You can do so by going through the notification icon placed in the corner of the taskbar. You can also use a shortcut key “Windows key + A” to launch the Action Center on your device.And when the Action Center menu opens up on your screen, you will have to click on the “Tablet Mode” button to enable it. To turn off the mode, click on the button again. This way, you can manually enable and disable the tablet mode functionality on your touch screen device.

This is the most straightforward and quickest way of enabling or disabling the touch screen mode on Windows 10.

Method 2: Enabling or Disabling the Tablet Mode on Windows 10 Using the Windows Settings Menu

Here is the alternative method to enable and disable the tablet mode on Windows 10:

To proceed with this technique, firstly, you will need to open the “Settings” app on your device.

And after reaching the Settings screen, click on the option of “System” and then go through the “Tablet” option.

And now, after you reach the “Tablet Settings” page, select the option of “Change Additional Tablet Settings.

”Now, under the “Change Additional Tablet Settings” mode, you will be able to see a toggle switch labeled as “Tablet Mode.” Here, you can enable the mode by Turning on the toggle button. To disable the feature, simply click on the toggle switch to turn it off. And that’s all you will have to do to turn on or off the tablet mode on your Windows 10 touch screen device. After this, exit the Settings page.

So, these were the two quickest ways to enable or disable the tablet mode on your Windows 10 device. Try any of these methods and let us know which method you liked the most. And to find more information like this, please visit our website.

