How Webflow is Redefining Website Design and Development

A Shift from Old to New





More than ever, a brand must stand for something. The internet and social media have connected people with brands in ways we never thought possible, yet the relationship between agency and brand has remained relatively unchanged. When a client needs a website, they approach an agency. The agency brainstorms some ideas, the client signs off, and then the agency codes and programs their new website. Mission accomplished.





At HppyHour, we identified a need that wasn’t being fulfilled. While the customer/brand relationship is evolving at warp speed, the websites tying it all together are still limited to platforms like WordPress. In many cases, these websites require knowledge of complex coding and plugins in order to maximize Wordpress’s potential. Therefore it leaves the client with a CMS system that requires an expert in coding to update and maintain. In this wonderful age of technology, we knew there had to be a better way. And that’s what we give to our clients every day.





Speed of Iteration and Customization Like No Other





Since day one, our goal has always been to help our clients find success. To achieve this, we set out to find better and smarter ways of doing things. Take product designs, for example. Here we opt for a small and agile team of experts to expedite the competitive research, visual design, prototyping, and development handoff, rather than a large team saddled with redundancy.

We also apply the same efficient model to our branding and content creation services. We assemble talented experts that specialize in their field and avoid the old adage of having “too many cooks in the kitchen.” And for our clients, which include Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Nissan/Infiniti, SickKids, and GBL Pay to name a few, this targeted and focused approach has been the difference.













When it comes to website builds and design, this is where we’ve made the biggest strides. After working with numerous brands and their clients, we discovered a problem. Clients want and need the ability to manage their websites. That meant everything from making daily edits to updating content on a regular basis, all without expertise in coding or programming. In other words, our clients wanted “control” of their websites.





After years of testing different platforms, we discovered Webflow. Not only did it satisfy our clients’ desire to regain control, but it also made the design, review, and build process so much more efficient. That’s the reason we made a complete switchover to Webflow, and here’s why.





Webflow rewrites the traditional ideation process for website design. Gone are the flat, 2D mockups that force a client to imagine their website’s functionality. With Webflow, we can design with working prototypes that let a client experience their site long before it goes live. Design and functional changes can also be made in real-time, so there are no more miscommunications from expectation to reality. This allows us to complete projects with a much faster turnaround time. Our clients – and their budgets – appreciate the cost benefits all while getting a better product.













When the website build is complete, Webflow’s Content Management System (CMS) allows the client to easily edit and manage their website without the fear of breaking it. That’s the beauty of a Webflow-powered site. You don’t need a Ph. D in coding or have to hire someone who does to keep your website up to speed.





And that’s really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the advantages Webflow delivers. There’s also the ease of integration with Amazon’s Cloudfront Content Delivery Network (AWS), the 100+ data centers and servers worldwide for instant load times and reliability, continuous site backup and versioning, SEO management with customizable XML sitemaps, seamless integration with third-party tools like Google Analytics and of course enhanced server security.





Conclusion













Like the way we put “Happy” in HppyHour, our approach as a full-service digital agency has always been to find different ways of doing things in our pursuit of solutions that work smarter. We constantly research the latest trends and explore emerging technology so that when we discover a competitive advantage like Webflow, we can push HppyHour outside the box to give our clients a truly exceptional experience.