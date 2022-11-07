Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How Web3 is Revolutionzing the Gaming Industryby@gabrielmanga
    422 reads

    How Web3 is Revolutionzing the Gaming Industry

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Blockchain-based games are a radical departure from traditional gaming platforms because they provide players greater flexibility to engage with the games in original and decentralized ways. The proprietors of the game continue to own copyright ownership over all user-generated content, regardless of whether or not it can be bought with real money or is awarded as a reward in a particular game. In traditional gaming, in-game assets are locked to the game and cannot be used or carried over to different games or platforms in most cases. The development of crypto games involves integrating blockchain technology into the gaming system.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Coins Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How Web3 is Revolutionzing the Gaming Industry
    gaming#gaming#blockchain#web3#p2e
    Gabriel Mangalindan HackerNoon profile picture

    @gabrielmanga

    Gabriel Mangalindan

    Receive Stories from @gabrielmanga

    react to story with heart
    Tatum Games-Gaming

    Write About Unity and Win Up to $3000!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Exciting New Events That Are Happening in the Blockchain Space 2022
    Published at Aug 30, 2022 by gabrielmanga #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance (8/25/2023)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    63 Stories To Learn About Quantum Computing
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #quantum-computing
    Article Thumbnail
    Web3 for Dummies: The Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Security for Blockchain with KuCoin and Hacken
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kcc #blockchain
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa