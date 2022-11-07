How Web3 is Revolutionzing the Gaming Industry

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned Coins Mentioned

Blockchain-based games are a radical departure from traditional gaming platforms because they provide players greater flexibility to engage with the games in original and decentralized ways. The proprietors of the game continue to own copyright ownership over all user-generated content, regardless of whether or not it can be bought with real money or is awarded as a reward in a particular game. In traditional gaming, in-game assets are locked to the game and cannot be used or carried over to different games or platforms in most cases. The development of crypto games involves integrating blockchain technology into the gaming system.