How Wearables Benefit Seniors

Too Long; Didn't Read Smartwatches and fitness trackers are designed to keep people active and engaged in regular exercise. These tiny devices that are worn on the wrist can help monitor activity levels, including the number of steps a senior takes and the calories they burn. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults over 65 years should have moderate activity of 150 minutes each week or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise every week. Wearables can also provide medical treatment for conditions such as diabetes, improving their overall health care. The biggest issue that seniors face is their loss of independence.