How We Used an E-mail Campaign to Bring Traffic to our Website

Legend says there is no secret recipe to a successful marketing campaign.

I'm not here to say the opposite... Of course. There is no way to know if a campaign will be successful or go viral before publishing it. Sometimes everything is perfect but the message or the product sucks.

For the past year, I spent time reading 2 master articles per week on how to improve e-mail marketing and tried literally everything on Decktopus community campaigns.

What I saw was you have optimistically had a %2 conversion chance from an e-mail campaign. We built a newsletter template with a catchy headline, cool image, a big CTA, and 3 -just in case we couldn't impress- buttons to bring traffic to the website. Results were not so bad.

People were staying on the page and most of the time, even click on social share buttons. But still, we weren't impressed. Then we decided to switch things up and started to look for different templates to try. Because sometimes you need to pull up the "surprise" card to bring attention and we just felt like we needed a fresh look.

Then, this guy sent a newsletter... and I clicked on every single link.

His mail was literally the alive version of all the marketing case studies I read.

Simple - No fancy look, just a plain text mail

Straight forward - No jargon, instead of "improve your SEO" he used "rank higher on Google"

Personal - Even though it's a newsletter he crafted it to make it feel like if you reply, you reply to Neil itself

There were some missing pieces, of course, we needed to somehow break the pattern and have a strong content strategy.

To break the pattern we decided to follow his footsteps at Decktopus and pull up every resource we created until that day to repurpose. We created 3 different resources on 1 parent topic and created share links. The strategy was to bring traffic to content and let the platform do its magic.

These were the three pieces of click magnets:

Content marketing examples - Content marketing examples and lead capture methods we tried at Decktopus.

Best lead generation tools - A list where you can find the best lead generation tools to grow your business.

Get an invite for our network- Do you have a resource to share? Join our community to share and grow your network.

When you click on resource links, you were redirected to the content inside the Decktopus application.

To download the content you need to signup/log in and copy the content to your dashboard.

And that's my friend, is a great way to call users back to the application and welcome them with new and shiny features.

Long story short

Don't forget to break the patterns; surprising people is a great way to take the attention.

Never be ashamed to follow in the footsteps of others, but always be original. Copying content is a sin of marketing.

