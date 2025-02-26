How We Implemented Our Three Families of LieBN to SPD Neural Networks

Abstract and 1 Introduction

In this section, we implement our three families of LieBN to SPD neural networks. Following the previous work (Huang & Van Gool, 2017; Brooks et al., 2019b; Kobler et al., 2022a), we adopt three different applications: radar recognition on the Radar dataset (Brooks et al., 2019b), human action recognition on the HDM05 (M ¨uller et al., 2007) and FPHA (Garcia-Hernando et al., 2018) datasets, and EEG classification on the Hinss2021 dataset (Hinss et al., 2021). More details on datasets and hyper-parameters are exposed in App. G. Besides SPD neural networks, we also implement LieBN on special orthogonal groups and present some preliminary experiments (see App. H).





Implementation details: Note that our LieBN layers are architecture-agnostic and can be applied to any existing SPD neural network. In this paper, we focus on two network architectures: SPDNet

















Authors: (1) Ziheng Chen, University of Trento; (2) Yue Song, University of Trento and a Corresponding author; (3) Yunmei Liu, University of Louisville; (4) Nicu Sebe, University of Trento.



