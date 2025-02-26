How We Implemented Our Three Families of LieBN to SPD Neural Networks

by BatchingFebruary 26th, 2025
In this section, we implement our three families of LieBN to SPD neural networks.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Preliminaries

3. Revisiting Normalization

3.1 Revisiting Euclidean Normalization

3.2 Revisiting Existing RBN

4 Riemannian Normalization on Lie Groups

5 LieBN on the Lie Groups of SPD Manifolds and 5.1 Deformed Lie Groups of SPD Manifolds

5.2 LieBN on SPD Manifolds

6 Experiments

6.1 Experimental Results

7 Conclusions, Acknowledgments, and References


APPENDIX CONTENTS

A Notations

B Basic layes in SPDnet and TSMNet

C Statistical Results of Scaling in the LieBN

D LieBN as a Natural Generalization of Euclidean BN

E Domain-specific Momentum LieBN for EEG Classification

F Backpropagation of Matrix Functions

G Additional Details and Experiments of LieBN on SPD manifolds

H Preliminary Experiments on Rotation Matrices

I Proofs of the Lemmas and Theories in the Main Paper

6 EXPERIMENTS

In this section, we implement our three families of LieBN to SPD neural networks. Following the previous work (Huang & Van Gool, 2017; Brooks et al., 2019b; Kobler et al., 2022a), we adopt three different applications: radar recognition on the Radar dataset (Brooks et al., 2019b), human action recognition on the HDM05 (M ¨uller et al., 2007) and FPHA (Garcia-Hernando et al., 2018) datasets, and EEG classification on the Hinss2021 dataset (Hinss et al., 2021). More details on datasets and hyper-parameters are exposed in App. G. Besides SPD neural networks, we also implement LieBN on special orthogonal groups and present some preliminary experiments (see App. H).


Implementation details: Note that our LieBN layers are architecture-agnostic and can be applied to any existing SPD neural network. In this paper, we focus on two network architectures: SPDNet


Table 3: Key operators in calculating LieBN on SPD manifolds.


Table 4: 10-fold average results of SPDNet with and without SPDBN or LieBN on the Radar, HDM05, and FPHA datasets. For simplicity, LieBN-Metric-(θ) is abbreviated as Metric-(θ). For the LieBN under each metric, if the LieBN induced by the standard metric (θ = 1) is not saturated, we report the LieBN under the deformed metric in the rightmost columns of the table.



This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Ziheng Chen, University of Trento;

(2) Yue Song, University of Trento and a Corresponding author;

(3) Yunmei Liu, University of Louisville;

(4) Nicu Sebe, University of Trento.


