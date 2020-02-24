How We Handle Blockchain Reconnects In web3js

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
const web3 = require("web3");
let hasProviderEnded = false, web3Instance, reconnectInterval = 10000;
async function newBlockchainConnection(webSocketProvider, endCallback) {
// create new provider
const provider = new web3.providers.WebsocketProvider(webSocketProvider);
hasProviderEnded = false;
// connect event fires when the connection established successfully.
provider.on('connect', () => console.log("connected to blockchain"));
// error event fires whenever there is an error response from blockchain and this event also has an error object and message property of error gives us the specific reason for the error
provider.on('error', (err) => console.log(err.message));
// end event fires whenever the connection end is detected. So Whenever this event fires we will try to reconnect to blockchain
provider.on('end', async (err) => {
// handle multiple event calls sent by Web3JS library
if (hasProviderEnded) return;
// setting hashProviderEnded to true as sometimes the end event is fired multiple times by the provider
hasProviderEnded = true;
// reset the current provider
provider.reset();
// removing all the listeners of provider.
provider.removeAllListeners("connect");
provider.removeAllListeners("error");
provider.removeAllListeners("end");
setTimeout(() => {
// emitting the restart event after some time to allow blockchain to complete startup
// we are listening to this event in the other file and this callback will initialize a new connection
endCallback();
}, reconnectInterval);
});
if (web3Instance == undefined) web3Instance = new web3(provider);
else web3Instance.setProvider(provider);
return web3Instance;
}
module.exports = {
newBlockchainConnection
}
const connection = require("connection");
const web3JSConnection;
const endCallback = async function () {
web3JSConnection = await connection.newBlockchainConnection('ws://127.0.0.1:8545', customEvent);
});
async function getWeb3Connection() {
if (web3JSConnection == undefined) web3JSConnection = await connection.newBlockchainConnection('ws://127.0.0.1:8545', endCallback);
return web3JSConnection;
}
module.exports = {
getWeb3Connection
}