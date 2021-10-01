Search icon
How we can Better Understand PLONK by@Vitalik

How we can Better Understand PLONK

PLONK is a new general-purpose zero-knowledge proof scheme called [PLONK] It is a "universal and updateable" trusted setup. Multiple parties can participate in the trusted setup such that it is secure as long as any one of them is honest. The scheme is theoretically compatible with any (achievable) tradeoff between proof size and security assumptions. If this kind of scheme becomes widely adopted, we can thus expect rapid progress in improving shared arithmetization techniques.
Vitalik Buterin Hacker Noon profile picture

@Vitalik
Vitalik Buterin

#blockchain#plonk#zero-knowledge-proofs#what-is-plonk#cryptography#how-plonk-works#vitalik-buterin#polynomials
