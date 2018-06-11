How We Built the Story Licensing App using Next.js, Algolia and Cosmic JS

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
CEO & Co-Founder of Cosmic JS
,
appId
and
apiKey
. You can find these in your Algolia dashboard.
indexName
:
add-records.js
require('dotenv').config()
const Cosmic = require('cosmicjs')
const api = Cosmic()
const async = require('async')
const algoliasearch = require('algoliasearch')
const client = algoliasearch(process.env.ALGOLIA_ACCOUNT, process.env.ALGOLIA_INDEX)
const index = client.initIndex('Stories')
const buckets = ['your-bucket-slug','another-bucket-slug'] // Add all Bucket slugs here
async.eachSeries(buckets, (bucket_slug, bucketEachCallback) => {
const bucket = api.bucket({ slug: bucket_slug })
addRecords()
let added_count = 0
const addRecords = (skip = 0) => {
console.log(skip)
const locals = {}
async.series([
callback => {
const objects = bucket.getObjects({
type: 'posts',
limit: 1000,
skip
}).then(data => {
const objects = data.objects
locals.objects = objects
locals.total = data.total
console.log('Total:', data.total)
console.log('Object Length', locals.objects.length)
callback()
}).catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})
},
() => {
async.eachSeries(locals.objects, (object, eachCallback) => {
// Save Algolia record
delete object.content
index.addObject(object, (err, content) => {
console.log('objectID=' + content.objectID)
console.log('ADD', object.slug)
added_count++
eachCallback()
})
}, () => {
console.log('Added ' + added_count, 'Total:' + locals.total)
if (added_count !== locals.total) {
addRecords(added_count)
} else {
bucketEachCallback()
console.log('All done FOR REAL!')
}
})
}
])
}
})
:
get-claps.js
require('dotenv').config()
const async = require('async')
const axios = require('axios')
const algoliasearch = require('algoliasearch')
const client = algoliasearch(process.env.ALGOLIA_ACCOUNT, process.env.ALGOLIA_INDEX)
const index = client.initIndex('Stories')
const getClaps = () => {
let hit_count = 0
index.browse('', {}, function browseDone(err, content) {
if (err) {
throw err
}
const hits = content.hits
async.eachSeries(hits, (hit, callback) => {
const medium_url = hit.metadata.medium_link
if (!medium_url)
return callback()
axios.get(medium_url).then(response => {
const str1 = '"totalClapCount":'
const str2 = ',"sectionCount'
const claps = Number(response.data.split(str1).pop().split(str2).shift())
index.partialUpdateObject({
claps: claps,
objectID: hit.objectID
}, function(err, content) {
if (err) throw err;
// console.log(medium_url, claps, hit.objectID)
callback()
});
}).catch(err => {
console.log(err)
callback()
})
}, () => {
hit_count = hit_count + content.hits.length
if (content.cursor) {
index.browseFrom(content.cursor, browseDone)
} else {
getClaps()
console.log('DONE!', hit_count)
}
})
})
}
getClaps()
and
leads.js
:
bids.js
module.exports = function(req, res) {
const Cosmic = require('cosmicjs')
const api = Cosmic()
const bucket = api.bucket({
slug: 'app-bucket-slug',
write_key: process.env.COSMIC_WRITE_KEY
})
bucket.addObject({
title: 'Lead - ' + (new Date()),
type_slug: 'leads',
metafields: [{
title: 'Email',
key: 'email',
type: 'text',
value: req.body.email
}],
options: {
content_editor: false,
slug_input: false
}
}).then(data => {
res.json(data)
})
}
module.exports = async function(req, res) {
const Cosmic = require('cosmicjs')
const sgMail = require('@sendgrid/mail')
const async = require('async')
sgMail.setApiKey(process.env.SENDGRID_API_KEY)
const api = Cosmic()
const bucket = api.bucket({
slug: 'story-licensing',
write_key: process.env.COSMIC_WRITE_KEY
})
const bid = await bucket.addObject({
title: 'Bid - ' + (new Date()),
type_slug: 'bids',
metafields: [
{
title: 'Email',
key: 'email',
type: 'text',
value: req.body.email
},
{
title: 'Bid',
key: 'bid',
type: 'text',
value: req.body.bid
},
{
title: 'Post Title',
key: 'post_title',
type: 'text',
value: req.body.post_title
},
{
title: 'Post Link',
key: 'post_link',
type: 'text',
value: req.body.post_link
}
],
options: {
content_editor: false,
slug_input: false
}
})
async.series([
callback => {
// Send to Admin
const subject = 'A Bid has been received'
const html_body = '<div>A bid has been received for <strong>' + req.body.post_title + '</strong> for <strong>$' + req.body.bid + '</strong></div>'
const message = {
// sender info
from: {
email: req.body.email
},
// Comma separated list of recipients
to: process.env.BID_EMAIL,
// Subject of the message
subject: subject, //
// plaintext body
text: subject,
// HTML body
html: html_body,
}
sgMail.send(message)
.then(() => {
//Celebrate
callback()
})
.catch(error => {
// Log friendly error
console.error(error.toString())
res.json({ success: false })
})
},
() => {
// Send to Bidder
const subject = 'Your bid has been received'
const html_body = '<div>A bid has been received for <strong>' + req.body.post_title + '</strong> for <strong>$' + req.body.bid + '</strong>. Thank you.</div>'
const message = {
// sender info
from: {
email: process.env.BID_EMAIL,
name: 'Story Licensing'
},
// Comma separated list of recipients
to: req.body.email,
// Subject of the message
subject: subject, //
// plaintext body
text: subject,
// HTML body
html: html_body,
}
sgMail.send(message)
.then(() => {
// Celebrate
res.json({ success: true })
})
.catch(error => {
// Log friendly error
console.error(error.toString())
res.json({ success: false })
})
}
])
}