How Valuable Are VPN Services During COVID-19?

The world has literally been turned upside down in the past few months due to COVID-19. Many businesses have shut their doors in an attempt to halt the spread of this dangerous virus. With many physical business locations closed, entrepreneurs are scrambling to hang on to some semblance of normalcy. This is why many business owners have instructed their team members to work from home.

If you are currently in this position, you need to use all of the tools at your disposal to make working from home easier and safer. Investing in a virtual private network (VPN) is crucial is you are trying to keep your anonymity while using the Internet. Nearly 25% of Internet users currently online use a VPN.

Having a VPN can be very beneficial, especially during these troubling times. Below is some information about VPNs and why they are such a good investment.

What You Need to Know About VPNs

While you have probably heard the term VPN thrown around, you may be unfamiliar with exactly what it is. Each time you sign onto a website, the servers being used to power it will assess your location. Some websites gather this information to see whether or not you are in a geographically restricted. If you are in such an area, they will restrict your access to the content on the website. The best way to avoid this and other similar issues is by investing in a VPN.

In short, a VPN allows you to surf the Internet without restrictions . Each time a server tries to access your information, the VPN will give them the address of one of their many servers spread throughout the world. Many VPN services also provide top-notch cyber-security measures like encryption. This means that any data you transmit from your computer to another website or server while online will be masked and protected.

Now that you know more about what a VPN does, we will cover why having a VPN is beneficial during the COVID-19 health crisis.

A Great Way to Keep Voice Chats Private and Secure

As more and more employees work remotely due to this global health crisis, business owners are looking for a way to stay in constant contact with their team members. While text messaging and emails are a great way to accomplish this goal, many employees want face to face interactions with their co-workers and bosses. This is why the use of voice chat software like WhatsApp is so popular in the remote work community.

The biggest problem that comes with using apps like Google Hangouts or Skype is their lack of security and encryption. If you are looking for a way to make your chats more secure, then a VPN is a great investment. By enabling a VPN, you can keep all of the information exchanged during these chats safe and secure.

If you are looking for information on the various VPNs on the market, using a review site is extremely helpful. Looking at the VPN Watch reviews , for example, show that various VPN services depending on your particular needs.

Don’t Let Your Location Limit Your Entertainment Options

With nearly the entire population in some form of quarantine, many people are looking for ways to fill the hours in the day. After you finish your remote work for the day, you should think about kicking back and enjoying some of the media streaming options on the Internet. Most people fail to realize that their location can prohibit them from accessing certain websites.

For instance, you will be unable to use the BBC iPlayer unless you live in the United Kingdom. If you love the BBC and want to open up the world of online entertainment, they have available, a VPN is a great investment. With a VPN, you will be able to hide your actual location and remove any online geographic restrictions that exist. The money paid for a VPN will be worth it considering the world of online entertainment it can open up for you.

Encrypt All Of Your Online Data

As more businesses embrace remote work, keeping sensitive information safe and secure is a top priority. If the sensitive information a business has on their cloud-based networks is allowed to fall into the wrong hands, it can lead to lots of problems. Whether you are a business owner looking to improve online security or a remote employee trying to do your part, a high-quality and functional VPN is a great investment.

A VPN helps you to create a private tunnel where sensitive information can be transmitted safely. Each time you send out information from your computer equipped with a VPN, it is encrypted. Even if a cyber-criminal intercepts this data, they will be unable to use it without the right encryption key. Before choosing a VPN, you need to find out more about the security measures they have in place.

Taking the time to research all of the VPN options on the market is crucial before making a decision. Trying to rush through this process is a recipe for disaster. Even if you have to pay more for a VPN with top-notch security, it will be worth it considering the problems it can help you avoid in the future.

Use Public Wi-Fi Networks Without Worry

If you live in an apartment that provides a free public Wi-Fi signal, you need to be careful when using it. While a free signal will save you money, it can also lead to viruses being put on your computer. If you want to use a public Wi-Fi signal to do your work, then having a VPN in place is vital. With a VPN, you can keep your sensitive information safe regardless of the type of Wi-Fi network you are using.

Don’t Wait to Invest in a VPN

Now that you know how beneficial a VPN can be, it is time to take action. With minimal research, you should have no problem finding the right VPN provider.

