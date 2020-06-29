How to Write Tests for React - Part 2 [Beginner's Guide]

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Writing React Test with React recommend libraries - Jest & Testing Library for React Intermediate users.
$ npm install --save-dev jest-axe
$ yarn add --dev jest-axe
// App.test.js
import React from 'react';
import App from './App';
import { render } from '@testing-library/react';
import { axe, toHaveNoViolations } from 'jest-axe';
expect.extend(toHaveNoViolations);
describe('App', () => {
test('should have no accessibility violations', async () => {
const { container } = render(<App />);
const results = await axe(container);
expect(results).toHaveNoViolations();
});
});
// ./components/navBar.js
...
<div className="navbar" role='nav'>
...
</div>
...
Check out a List of WAI-ARIA Roles Here.
// ./components/navBar.js
...
<div className="navbar" role='navigation'>
...
</div>
...
Snapshot tests are a very useful tool whenever you want to make sure your UI does not change unexpectedly. -- From Jest
// App.test.js
import React from 'react';
import App from './App';
import renderer from 'react-test-renderer';
...
describe('App', () => {
...
test('snapShot testing', () => {
const tree = renderer.create(<App />).toJSON();
expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot();
});
});
will create as well) looks similar to this.
"__snapshots__"
// App.test.js.snap
// Jest Snapshot v1, https://goo.gl/fbAQLP
exports[`App snapShot testing 1`] = `
<div
className="App"
>
<div
className="navbar"
>
....
to update the snapshot or change your code to make the test pass again.
u
If you adding a snapshot test at the early stage of development, you might want to turn off the test for a while by adding x in front of the test, to avoid getting too many errors and slowing down the process.
xtest('should have no accessibility violations', async () => {
...
});
Because most of the time, API is hosted by the third party, the time to fetch data is uncontrollable. Besides, for some APIs, given the same parameters, the data come back may vary, which will make the test result unpredictable.
API call and render them on the browser.
getNews
// ./page/News.js
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
import getNews from '../helpers/getNews';
import NewsTable from '../components/newsTable';
export default () => {
const [posts, setPosts] = useState([]);
const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);
const [errorMsg, setErrorMsg] = useState('');
const subreddit = 'reactjs';
useEffect(() => {
getNews(subreddit)
.then(res => {
if (res.length > 0) {
setPosts(res);
} else {
throw new Error('No such subreddit!');
}
})
.catch(e => {
setErrorMsg(e.message);
})
.finally(() => {
setLoading(false);
});
}, [])
return (
<>
<h1>What is News Lately?</h1>
<div>
{loading && 'Loading news ...'}
{errorMsg && <p>{errorMsg}</p>}
{!errorMsg && !loading && <NewsTable news={posts} subreddit={subreddit} />}
</div>
</>
)
}
folder at where the API call file located. (In our case, the API call file call
__mocks__
), create the mock API call file with the same name in this folder. Finally, prepare some mock data inside this folder.
getNews.js
) should look sth like below -
getNews.js
// ./helpers/__mocks__/getNews.js
import mockPosts from './mockPosts_music.json';
// Check if you are using the mock API file, can remove it later
console.log('use mock api');
export default () => Promise.resolve(mockPosts);
// ./helpers/getNews.js
import axios from 'axios';
import dayjs from 'dayjs';
// API Reference - https://reddit-api.readthedocs.io/en/latest/#searching-submissions
const BASE_URL = 'https://api.pushshift.io/reddit/submission/search/';
export default async (subreddit) => {
const threeMonthAgo = dayjs().subtract(3, 'months').unix();
const numberOfPosts = 5;
const url = `${BASE_URL}?subreddit=${subreddit}&after=${threeMonthAgo}&size=${numberOfPosts}&sort=desc&sort_type=score`;
try {
const response = await axios.get(url);
if (response.status === 200) {
return response.data.data.reduce((result, post) => {
result.push({
id: post.id,
title: post.title,
full_link: post.full_link,
created_utc: post.created_utc,
score: post.score,
num_comments: post.num_comments,
author: post.author,
});
return result;
}, []);
}
} catch (error) {
throw new Error(error.message);
}
return null;
};
just simply return a resolved mock data, while a
mock API call
needs to go online and fetch data every time the test run.
real API call
// ./page/News.test.js
import React from 'react';
import { render, screen, act } from '@testing-library/react';
import { BrowserRouter as Router } from "react-router-dom";
import News from './News';
jest.mock('../helpers/getNews'); //adding this line before any test.
// I make this setup function to simplify repeated code later use in tests.
const setup = (component) => (
render(
// for react-router working properly in this component
// if you don't use react-router in your project, you don't need it.
<Router>
{component}
</Router>
)
);
...
Please Note -
jest.mock('../helpers/getNews');
Please add the above code at the beginning of every test file that would possibly trigger the API call, not just the API test file. I make this mistake at the beginning without any notifications, until I add console.log('call real API') to monitor calls during the test.
// ./page/News.test.js
...
describe('News Page', () => {
test('load title and show status', async () => {
setup(<News />); //I use setup function to simplify the code.
screen.getByText('What is News Lately?'); // check if the title show up
await waitForElementToBeRemoved(() => screen.getByText('Loading news ...'));
});
...
});
...
test('load news from api correctly', async () => {
setup(<News />);
screen.getByText('What is News Lately?');
// wait for API get data back
await waitForElementToBeRemoved(() => screen.getByText('Loading news ...'));
screen.getByRole("table"); //check if a table show in UI now
const rows = screen.getAllByRole("row"); // get all news from the table
mockNews.forEach((post, index) => {
const row = rows[index + 1]; // ignore the header row
// use 'within' limit search range, it is possible have same author for different post
within(row).getByText(post.title); // compare row text with mock data
within(row).getByText(post.author);
})
expect(getNews).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1); // I expect the Mock API only been call once
screen.debug(); // Optionally, you can use debug to print out the whole dom
});
...
Please Note -
expect(getNews).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1);
This code is essential here to ensure the API call is only called as expected.
// // ./helpers/__mocks__/getNews.js
console.log('use mock api'); // optionally put here to check if the app calling the Mock API
// check more about mock functions at https://jestjs.io/docs/en/mock-function-api
const getNews = jest.fn().mockResolvedValue([]);
export default getNews;
file.
News.test.js
// ./page/News.test.js
...
// need to import mock data and getNews function
import mockNews from '../helpers/__mocks__/mockPosts_music.json';
import getNews from '../helpers/getNews';
...
// now we need to pass state and data to the initial setup
const setup = (component, state = 'pass', data = mockNews) => {
if (state === 'pass') {
getNews.mockResolvedValueOnce(data);
} else if (state === 'fail') {
getNews.mockRejectedValue(new Error(data[0]));
}
return (
render(
<Router>
{component}
</Router>
))
};
...
// ./page/News.test.js
...
test('load news with network errors', async () => {
// pass whatever error message you want here.
setup(<News />, 'fail', ['network error']);
screen.getByText('What is News Lately?');
await waitForElementToBeRemoved(() => screen.getByText('Loading news ...'));
screen.getByText('network error');
expect(getNews).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1);
})
...
They are just simple test cases for demonstration purposes, in the real-world scenarios, the tests would be much more complex. You can check out more testing examples from my other project here.