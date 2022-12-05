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How to Write Helpful and Accessible UX Copy for Every User

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byMargarita Khokhlova@margaritakhk

UX-writer

December 5th, 2022
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Margarita Khokhlova

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Margarita Khokhlova@margaritakhk

UX-writer

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TOPICS

business#ux#accessibility#ux-design#ux-writing#ui-ux#ui#ux-research#optimization

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