How to Use Web Scraping to Empower Marketing Decisions

Around 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is being created daily, most of which is publicly available online. Web scraping is the process of extracting publicly available data from the publicly available web using advanced tools – known as web scrapers – to use for repurposing analysis. Companies using rich data have a clear advantage over those without the knowledge to approach the market with the right strategy. There are countless applications for web scraping to use today’re going to focus on the most common use of web scraping.