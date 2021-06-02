Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoHow To Use Velo Mixins by@velo

How To Use Velo Mixins

image
Velo by Wix Hacker Noon profile picture

@veloVelo by Wix

Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.

What Is a Mixin?

mixin is a class that exists solely to provide properties and functions to other classes. Using mixins, you can simulate inheritance between classes. 

For example, I might have different classes for various elements, such as buttons, menus, datePickers, and dropdowns. Each of these elements are clickable. Instead of defining similar functions for each of them, I can "mix" the 

ClickableMixininto
each each of these classes. Each class then has access to the same functionality.

Velo comes with several mixins that many of its APIs use. Velo mixins are Wix Editor Elements ($w).

This article describes and links to each mixin in the Velo Reference.

Which Functions and Properties Are From Mixins?

When looking at the Velo Reference, mixin functions and properties are described along with any  functions and properties that are unique to the class. This gives you a complete list of any functions and properties you can use with the API, regardless of their source.

After an API's summary of functions and properties, before its Introduction, referenced mixins are listed. For example: 

image

Click one of the links to see which functions and properties come from a mixin and not the current API you are viewing.

Note: Mixins can comprise other mixins. For example, the 

HiddenCollapsedMixin
 is a superset of the HiddenMixin and the 
CollapsedMixin
.

Velo Mixins

The table below presents each mixin. Click its link to see its functions and properties in the Velo Reference.

  • CheckedMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can be be checked.
  • ClickableMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can be clicked.
  • CollapsedMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can be collapsed.
  • ContainableMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can contain other elements.
  • DisabledMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can be disabled.
  • Element: Provides basic functionality for elements.
  • Event: Provides properties for events that are fired when certain actions occur to elements.
  • FocusMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can set and lose focus.
  • FormElement: Provides functionality related to user input elements.
  • HiddenCollapsedMixin: Provides functionality for all elements that can be hidden or collapsed.
  • HiddenMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can be hidden.
  • LabelMixin: Provides functionality for elements that have a label.
  • LinkableMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can act as links.
  • Node: Provides functionality for all Wix objects, including objects that are not elements.
  • PlayableMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can be played.
  • ReadOnlyMixin: Provides functionality for input elements that support readonly mode.
  • RequiredMixin: Provides functionality for input elements that can be required to have a value.
  • Style: Provides an object representing an element's styles.
  • StyleMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can be styled.
  • TextInputMixin: Provides functionality for elements that accept text as input.
  • ValidatableMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can be validated.
  • ValueMixin: Adds the value property to elements.
  • ViewportMixin: Provides functionality for elements that can be scrolled into and out of view.

Previously published at https://support.wix.com/en/article/velo-about-mixins

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Velo Keyboard Shortcuts: Main IDE and File Search Key Combinations  by @velo
#velo
How to Secure Your Software: 10 Takeaways for Software Developers by @sampatel
#secure-software-development
Creating Our Own Custom Messaging Solution for IoT Devices by @andreysolovev
#libraries
6 Critical Flaws That Can Crash Your Website or App Under Load by @queueit
#scaling
ReactJS Tutorial: Embed Your YouTube and Medium RSS Feeds Into Your Website by @hellojuni
#rss
4 Tailwind CSS Options For Premium Templates & Components by @gene
#webdev

Tags

#velo#software-development#backend#web-development#wix#beginners#tutorial#coding-with-velo
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.