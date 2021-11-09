How to Use The IKEA Effect to Sell More Products

Site Color
Building something at the intersection of technology and art.
The IKEA Effect is a cognitive bias in which we overvalue products that we’ve built or created ourselves; relative to how little value we'd place on pre-assembled items.
The IKEA effect is the reason why we're in love with LEGO kits and IKEA furniture; and it was named after the Swedish manufacturer and furniture retailer who sells furniture items that require assembly.
People’s love for IKEA products were explored by Michael I. Norton, Daniel Mochon and Dan Ariely in a series of 3 experiments. The results were published in a paper titled: The “IKEA Effect”: When Labor Leads to Love.
Source: Sketchplanations
They described the IKEA effect as “labour alone can be sufficient to induce greater liking for the fruits of one’s labour: even constructing a standardized bureau, an arduous, solitary task, can lead people to overvalue their (often poorly constructed) creations.”
In the study, a series of experiments were conducted by the researchers among a group who have split it into groups. I read the paper and have tried to distil down the results below:
In the first experiment, participants were split into builders and non-builders. Builders were asked to assemble an IKEA storage box themselves using the instructions. The non-builders were simply told to inspect an already assembled similar storage box. After this, the participants were told to bid a price for the product. The builder’s group valued the product more than the non-builders, even though the product was the same.
In the second experiment, builders were asked to make an origami frog or crane using instructions. Builders were asked to bid a price at which they would buy back these origami creations. The non-builders were told to bid a price on these creations by builders and also the origami creations by professionals. The results indicated that the builder’s bid for their own creations was high as they wanted to avoid losing their creation. Builders bid was close to the price that was bid by non-builders for expert origami creations.
In another experiment, the group was split into builders and incomplete builders. The builders were allowed to assemble an IKEA product but incomplete builders were not allowed to complete the assembly even though they had all the pieces. As expected, the bid prices of builders were significantly higher than that of the incomplete builders.
These all results indicated the magnitude and extent to which the IKEA effect can influence our decisions. If you’re interested you can read the detailed study here.
I’m new to this concept and this post is a working document. I’ll update more information as I discover more examples of the IKEA effect.
