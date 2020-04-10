How to Use react-router-native-animate-stack Module

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
<AnimatedStack>
<Route exact path='/'>
<Home />
</Route>
<Route path='/about'>
<About />
</Route>
<Route path='/topics' component={Topics} />
</AnimatedStack>
activedViewStyleHandler={({ location, action, isNestedRoute }) => {
return {
transform: [
{
translateX: enterAnimKit.interpolate({
inputRange: [0, 1],
outputRange: [width, 0]
})
},
{
scale: enterAnimKit.interpolate({
inputRange: [0, 0.5, 1],
outputRange: [1, 0.2, 1]
})
}
]
};
}}
deactivedViewStyleHandler={({ location, action, isNestedRoute }) => {
return {
transform: [
{
translateX: exitAnimKit.interpolate({
inputRange: [0, 1],
outputRange: [0, -width]
})
},
{
scale: exitAnimKit.interpolate({
inputRange: [0, 0.5, 1],
outputRange: [1, 0.2, 1]
})
}
]
};
}}
yarn add react-router-native react-router-native-animate-stack
npm install react-router-native react-router-native-animate-stack --save