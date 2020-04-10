How to Use react-router-native-animate-stack Module

React Router Native v5 with your desired customisation transition style!

- The code as simple as it is.

< AnimatedStack > < Route exact path = '/' > < Home /> </ Route > < Route path = '/about' > < About /> </ Route > < Route path = '/topics' component = {Topics} /> </ AnimatedStack >

If you want different kind of transition

activedViewStyleHandler={({ location, action, isNestedRoute }) => { return { transform : [ { translateX : enterAnimKit.interpolate({ inputRange : [ 0 , 1 ], outputRange : [width, 0 ] }) }, { scale : enterAnimKit.interpolate({ inputRange : [ 0 , 0.5 , 1 ], outputRange : [ 1 , 0.2 , 1 ] }) } ] }; }} deactivedViewStyleHandler={({ location, action, isNestedRoute }) => { return { transform : [ { translateX : exitAnimKit.interpolate({ inputRange : [ 0 , 1 ], outputRange : [ 0 , -width] }) }, { scale : exitAnimKit.interpolate({ inputRange : [ 0 , 0.5 , 1 ], outputRange : [ 1 , 0.2 , 1 ] }) } ] }; }}

yarn add react-router-native react-router-native-animate-stack

or

npm install react-router-native react-router-native-animate-stack --save

Visiting https://github.com/Taymindis/react-router-native-animate-stack for more details

