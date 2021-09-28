How to Use Multiple GNU/Linux at the Same Time with Bedrock Linux

Bedrock Linux allows using software packages from more than one package manager, while also installing and using multiple distributions in layers. This is a system that allows using multiple different software packages together with a very useful and customizable architecture. I'll review the bedrock Linux hierarchy and simply explain how to install and use it. Linux is an operating system kernel with a. Unix-like design. The kernel is designed by Linus Torvalds and is still developing as open source. The latest kernel version is Linux 5.14.