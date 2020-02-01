Search icon
How To Use Makefiles for Go (Golang) Development by@harrisonbrock

How To Use Makefiles for Go (Golang) Development

@harrisonbrockHarrison Brock

1. Introduction

In this short tutorial, we’ll cover how to use a Makefile to runbuild and, compile your applications to any Operating System and Platform supported by Go (GoLang).

2. Simple Go Application

First, we will create a basic Go (GoLang) Application:
package main

import "fmt"

func main() {
	fmt.Println("Hello World!!")
}

3. Create Makefile

Makefiles are an automation tool for build and running software application. Below is a Makefile example that will build, run, and compile our Go application.
build:
	go build -o bin/main main.go

run:
	go run main.go

compile:
	# 32-Bit Systems
	# FreeBDS
	GOOS=freebsd GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-freebsd-386 main.go
	# MacOS
	GOOS=darwin GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-darwin-386 main.go
	# Linux
	GOOS=linux GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-linux-386 main.go
	# Windows
	GOOS=windows GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-windows-386 main.go
        # 64-Bit
	# FreeBDS
	GOOS=freebsd GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-freebsd-amd64 main.go
	# MacOS
	GOOS=darwin GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-darwin-amd64 main.go
	# Linux
	GOOS=linux GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-linux-amd64 main.go
	# Windows
	GOOS=windows GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-windows-amd64 main.go

4. Run Makefile Commands

Time to go over the 3 Makefile commands.
4.1 Build Command
To build our Go (GoLang) application for our platform we run this command:
make build
4.2 Run Command
To run our Go (GoLang) application we run this command:
make run
4.3 Compile Command
To compile our Go (GoLang) application for different platforms and operating systems we run this command:
make compile

5. Conclusion

In this short tutorial, you learned how to runbuild, and compile Go applications using a Makefile. You can find the source code here on GitHub.

