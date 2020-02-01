How To Use Makefiles for Go (Golang) Development

1. Introduction

In this short tutorial, we’ll cover how to use a Makefile to run, build and, compile your applications to any Operating System and Platform supported by Go (GoLang).

2. Simple Go Application

First, we will create a basic Go (GoLang) Application:

package main import "fmt" func main () { fmt.Println( "Hello World!!" ) }

3. Create Makefile

Makefiles are an automation tool for build and running software application. Below is a Makefile example that will build, run, and compile our Go application.

build: go build -o bin/main main.go run: go run main.go compile: # 32-Bit Systems # FreeBDS GOOS=freebsd GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-freebsd-386 main.go # MacOS GOOS=darwin GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-darwin-386 main.go # Linux GOOS=linux GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-linux-386 main.go # Windows GOOS=windows GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-windows-386 main.go # 64-Bit # FreeBDS GOOS=freebsd GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-freebsd-amd64 main.go # MacOS GOOS=darwin GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-darwin-amd64 main.go # Linux GOOS=linux GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-linux-amd64 main.go # Windows GOOS=windows GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-windows-amd64 main.go

4. Run Makefile Commands

Time to go over the 3 Makefile commands.

4.1 Build Command

To build our Go (GoLang) application for our platform we run this command:

make build

4.2 Run Command

To run our Go (GoLang) application we run this command:

make run

4.3 Compile Command

To compile our Go (GoLang) application for different platforms and operating systems we run this command:

make compile

5. Conclusion

In this short tutorial, you learned how to run, build, and compile Go applications using a Makefile. You can find the source code here on GitHub.

