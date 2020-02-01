How To Use Makefiles for Go (Golang) Development

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
package main
import "fmt"
func main() {
fmt.Println("Hello World!!")
}
build:
go build -o bin/main main.go
run:
go run main.go
compile:
# 32-Bit Systems
# FreeBDS
GOOS=freebsd GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-freebsd-386 main.go
# MacOS
GOOS=darwin GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-darwin-386 main.go
# Linux
GOOS=linux GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-linux-386 main.go
# Windows
GOOS=windows GOARCH=386 go build -o bin/main-windows-386 main.go
# 64-Bit
# FreeBDS
GOOS=freebsd GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-freebsd-amd64 main.go
# MacOS
GOOS=darwin GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-darwin-amd64 main.go
# Linux
GOOS=linux GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-linux-amd64 main.go
# Windows
GOOS=windows GOARCH=amd64 go build -o bin/main-windows-amd64 main.go
make build
make run
make compile