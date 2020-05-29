Search icon
How to use Javascript's Performance API and measure page performance

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

The High Resolution Time standard defines a 
Performance
 interface that supports client-side latency measurements within applications. The 
Performance
 interfaces are considered high resolution because they are accurate to a thousandth of a millisecond (subject to hardware or software constraints). The interfaces support a number of use cases including calculating frame-rates (potentially important in animations) and benchmarking (such as the time to load a resource).
Since a platform's system clock is subject to various skews (such as NTP adjustments), the interfaces support a monotonic clock i.e. a clock that is always increasing. As such, the 
Performance
API defines a 
DOMHighResTimeStamp
 type rather than using the 
Date.now()
 interface.

DOMHighResTimeStamp

The 
DOMHighResTimeStamp
 type, as its name implies, represents a high resolution point in time. This type is a 
double
and is used by the performance interfaces. The value could be a discrete point in time or the difference in time between two discrete points in time.
The unit of 
DOMHighResTimeStamp
is milliseconds and should be accurate to 5 µs (microseconds). However, If the browser is unable to provide a time value accurate to 5 microseconds (because, for example, due to hardware or software constraints), the browser can represent a the value as a time in milliseconds accurate to a millisecond.

Methods

The 
Performance
 interface has two methods. The 
now()
 method returns a 
DOMHighResTimeStamp
 whose value that depends on the 
navigation start
 and scope. If the scope is a window, the value is the time the browser context was created and if the scope is a 
worker
, the value is the time the worker was created.
The 
toJSON()
 method returns a serialization of the 
Performance
 object, for those attributes that can be serialized.

Properties

The 
Performance
 interface has two properties. The 
timing
 property returns a 
PerformanceTiming
 object containing latency-related performance information such as the start of navigation time, start and end times for redirects, start and end times for responses, etc.
The 
navigation
 property returns a 
PerformanceNavigation
 object representing the type of navigation that occurs in the given browsing context, such as the page was navigated to from history, the page was navigated to by following a link, etc.

Interfaces

Performance
Provides methods and properties containing timing-related performance information for the given page.
PerformanceEntry
Provides methods and properties the encapsulate a single performance metric that is part of the performance timeline.
PerformanceFrameTiming
Provides methods and properties containing frame timing data about the browser's event loop.
PerformanceMark
An abstract interface for 
performance entries
 with an 
entry type
 of "
mark
". Entries of this type are created by calling 
performance.mark()
 to add a named 
DOMHighResTimeStamp
 (the mark) to the browser's performance timeline.
PerformanceMeasure
An abstract interface for 
performance entries
 with an 
entry type
 of "
measure
". Entries of this type are created by calling 
performance.measure()
 to add a named 
DOMHighResTimeStamp
 (the measure) between two marks to the browser's performance timeline.
PerformanceNavigationTiming
Provides methods and properties to store and retrieve 
high resolution timestamps
 or metrics regarding the browser's document navigation events. 
PerformanceObserver
Provides methods and properties used to observe performance measurement events and be notified of new performance entries as they are recorded in the browser's performance timeline.
PerformanceResourceTiming
Provides methods and properties for retrieving and analyzing detailed network timing data regarding the loading of an application's resources.

Specifications

Implementation status

As shown in the 
Performance
 interface's Browser Compatibility table, most of these interfaces are broadly implemented by desktop browsers.
To test your browser's support for the 
Performance
 interface, run the 
perf-api-support
 application.

See also


