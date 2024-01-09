Search icon
    How to Understand tx.origin and msg.sender in Solidity

    How to Understand tx.origin and msg.sender in Solidity

    In Solidity, `tx.origin` and `msg.sender` are two variables that serve different but crucial purposes. `tx.origin` always refers to the address that initially initiated the transaction and remains constant throughout the transaction chain. On the other hand, `msg.sender` represents the sender of the current message or contract interaction and changes with each call. It is crucial to be cautious when using `msg.sender`, as it may not always represent the initial caller of the transaction.

    programming #solidity #smart-contracts
    Kristaps Grinbergs

    Blockchain, mobile and fullstack developer. Startup founder. Conference speaker.

