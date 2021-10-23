Search icon
How to Test Financial Applications Effectively

How to Test Financial Applications Effectively

Testing financial applications require specific knowledge of writing test cases and what type of test cases to apply at the beginning of the development and when deploying an app. The test cases that you can work with effectively are the test cases you can quickly write and manage without correcting all the dependencies. We will go over some examples of writing efficient and manageable test cases when testing financial applications. We also highlight the checklist for writing test case for banking or financial applications to help you and your testing team.
aqua ALM

@aquatesting
aqua ALM

An ALM tool powering dev teams to run testing scenarios of any complexity in a structured and audit-proof manner

