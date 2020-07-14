How To Test API Requests Using Promises

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
in your current project. This plugin will avoid duplication across your compiled output.
@babel/plugin-transform-runtime
and the built-ins it, will pollute the global scope.
@babel/polyfill
npm install — save-dev @babel/plugin-transform-runtime
npm install — save @babel/runtime
. Which will emulate a full ES2015+ environment and is intended to be used in an application rather than a library/tool.
polyfill
, and other stuff, but we won’t get deeper into that. The
Promise
adds to the global scope as well as native prototypes like
polyfill
in order to do this.
String
npm install — save @babel/polyfill
“env”: { “test”: { “plugins”: [ “@babel/plugin-transform-runtime” ] } },
{
"env": {
"test": {
"plugins": [
"@babel/plugin-transform-runtime"
]
}
},
"presets": [
"@babel/preset-env"
]
}
import ‘@babel/polyfill’;
test('Test if data is being received from API', () => {
const api = request.checkData();
// CheckData is a basic function inside './mocks/apiRequestMock'
api.then(result => {
expect(result[0].user).toBe('user1');
});
});