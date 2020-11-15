How to Take an Advantage Of Home Automation

https://recursiveautomation.com/about/
A couple of weeks ago I created an automation to change the light in my living room for when I played video games.
Lights in my apartment dimmed, ambient lights came up around the television, with only a push of a button!
When I was finished playing, I pushed the button again, and depending on the time of day, my lights returned to their normal status. Alexa also thanked me for playing.
But there were some small nagging issues:
In a previous article, I talked about how to approach our home automation: Genesis of our Automated Life
By applying a recursive approach, we follow this cycle:
Recursive Automation Cycle
Plan
When I first started playing my video game, I turned on the ambient lights around my TV. However, the lights were washed out by the other lights in the apartment. So I came up with a plan to reduce that issue:
Original Plan for Ambient Lighting
By planning out what I wanted to do, I was able to identify everything that I wanted to build out. This allowed me to make sure I had all the components that I needed and had identified all the tasks.
Build
With all my tasks laid out, I set to work with Home Assistant:
Activating The Light Scene, Changing Lights Based on Day, and Alexa Notification
Review
I was enjoying my immersive gaming experience, but it wasn’t quite complete.
I noticed the following issues:
After my review, I now have a new plan:
Post Review Plan
Iterate
So now I have a new list of tasks (showcased in Dark Blue in the above plan)
Not everything needs to be automated!
Timers & Alexa Notification
I’ve already enhanced my Pomodoro Timer with the time-based light adjustment so at the end of my work sessions my lights change.
Automate your Pomodoro Process Today
Automating your environment based on stimuli is the easiest and most enjoyable part of home automation. Approaching your home automation recursively helps to change your mindset.
You are not turning on lights automatically, you are evolving your home.
Building cycles into your process will allow you to grow your automations so that they get better and more cohesive.
