How to Succeed in Your Studies : How To Start [ Part 1]

I heard from my surroundings multiple times during my studies sentences like “I will start studying tomorrow.”, “I will just have a look at some video, and I will start learning.”, “I want to get it over with.”, “The exam period is endless.” or “God, let me finally pass, and no one will see me at this institute ever again.”

The problem may not be only in the inefficiently set study discipline, subjects, or unfair targeting by the teacher. I found out that, for the most part, I can easily contribute by myself. Therefore, it’s my pleasure to share a story about my best practices of learning for all who want to pass some study exam or want to improve learning skills.

Why?

First of all, it’s essential to think about why I am studying my chosen subject. Does it match my skills? Am I able to use new knowledge in practice after my studies?

Does this subject fulfill me?

Am I better in it than the others? So if the answer to these questions is “Yes!”, then it will be straightforward to apply these principles, because it’s just a matter of improvement in something, what I like to do.

Thanks to this series of articles, I was able to enjoy more my studies, minimize stress, and remember new information for more than a few days. It doesn’t have to be just bad times full of suffering. I was able to do a lot of extracurricular activities during these days without worrying about my exam results.

What?

If I wouldn’t have sufficient interest in my study field, then the learning process will be very challenging and deadening. In this case, I would choose another study and career path.

There are so many options!

And it’s never late to take, for example, personality tests such as Myers Briggs and others that can help anyone find the right way. (Sinek, 2013)

Due to the following workflows, I succeeded in the final exams with extraordinary results. Previously, I was not a good student at all. However, as soon as I found an exciting field of science and great mentors, I started to comply and improve the mentioned learning processes.

How?

It’s not rocket science. Everyone can apply these principles. All that is needed is a just little diligence, discipline, and confidence. When I believed more in myself, I was able to listen more to my intuition. This can often be very helpful, but don’t be fooled. There are situations where intuition can lead you to the wrong answers. (Kahneman, 2013)

How did I achieve this result in a few words? If it was a long term study, I followed the quote “There Are No Cakes Without Plan”. I have always tried to use as much as possible The Power of Focused Thought. I was concentrating on understanding the context for which I used Holistic Learning. And, last but not least, I was following The Right Regime for Brain.

There are several studies and books about this topic that look at the issue from a different perspective or extend specific parts. I just summarized something that works for me well.

However, you have to figure out the way how YOU should learn, no one else.

If some student recommends to take notes, study loud or any other practices, it doesn’t mean that it will be useful for others too. However, I believe that it’s a good idea to get enough information about this topic to help anyone set a specific way of learning.

I wish you success in your studies!

