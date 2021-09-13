How to Store Data in Two Different Databases Simultaneously with Axios and APIs

476 reads

Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, back-end JavaScript runtime environment that runs on the V8 engine and executes JavaScript code outside the web. Axios is a javascript library that is used to make HTTP requests from browsers and node.js. It intercepts requests and responses and provides responses in JSON data. Node.JS is the best in the business when it comes to scalability, and Axios provides the best way to do it. How to install Axios: $ npm install axios.