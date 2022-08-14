Search icon
    How to Store and Update Objects in React useState Hook by@codingdeft

    How to Store and Update Objects in React useState Hook

    In this article, we will see how to modify the objects stored using the useState hook. Let's create 2 fields with `firstName` and `lastName` to update the state object when the users type in the input field. Currently, these fields are read-only. We can update only the required values in updating the fields using a single update function. The useState function is a common hook to update a state object using the same hook as the useUseState hook in a react project.
    image
    Abhishek HackerNoon profile picture

    @codingdeft
    Abhishek

    Blogger @ codigdeft.com


    In this article, we will see how to modify the objects stored using the useState hook.


    Project Setup

    Create a react project using the following command:


    npx create-react-app react-usestate-object


    Updating the state object

    Let's create 2 fields with firstName and lastName:


    import { useState } from "react"

function App() {
  const [name, setName] = useState({ firstName: "", lastName: "" })

  return (
    <div className="App">
      <div>
        <label htmlFor="firstName">First Name: </label>
        <input
          type="text"
          name="firstName"
          id="firstName"
          value={name.firstName}
        />
      </div>
      <div>
        <label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name: </label>
        <input
          type="text"
          name="lastName"
          id="lastName"
          value={name.lastName}
        />
      </div>
      <div>
        Name is: {name.firstName} {name.lastName}
      </div>
    </div>
  )
}

export default App


    Here we have the name object as the local state to store the firstName and lastName. Currently, these fields are read-only.


    Let's go ahead and add onChange functions to these fields and update the state object when the users type in the input field:


    import { useState } from "react"

function App() {
  const [name, setName] = useState({ firstName: "", lastName: "" })

  const setFirstName = e => {
    setName(existingValues => ({
      // Retain the existing values
      ...existingValues,
      // update the firstName
      firstName: e.target.value,
    }))
  }

  const setLastName = e => {
    setName(existingValues => ({
      // Retain the existing values
      ...existingValues,
      // update the lastName
      lastName: e.target.value,
    }))
  }

  return (
    <div className="App">
      <div>
        <label htmlFor="firstName">First Name: </label>
        <input
          type="text"
          name="firstName"
          id="firstName"
          value={name.firstName}
          onChange={setFirstName}
        />
      </div>
      <div>
        <label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name: </label>
        <input
          type="text"
          name="lastName"
          id="lastName"
          value={name.lastName}
          onChange={setLastName}
        />
      </div>
      <div>
        Name is: {name.firstName} {name.lastName}
      </div>
    </div>
  )
}

export default App


    Here, we make use of the spread operator to retain the existing values and update only the required values.


    Combining the update to a single function

    Since the functionality in updating both the fields are same, we can write a common update function as shown below:


    import { useState } from "react"

function App() {
  const [name, setName] = useState({ firstName: "", lastName: "" })

  const updateName = e => {
    const fieldName = e.target.name
    setName(existingValues => ({
      // Retain the existing values
      ...existingValues,
      // update the current field
      [fieldName]: e.target.value,
    }))
  }

  return (
    <div className="App">
      <div>
        <label htmlFor="firstName">First Name: </label>
        <input
          type="text"
          name="firstName"
          id="firstName"
          value={name.firstName}
          onChange={updateName}
        />
      </div>
      <div>
        <label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name: </label>
        <input
          type="text"
          name="lastName"
          id="lastName"
          value={name.lastName}
          onChange={updateName}
        />
      </div>
      <div>
        Name is: {name.firstName} {name.lastName}
      </div>
    </div>
  )
}

export default App


    Here we have used [variableContainingPropertyName] notation to set the appropriate object value.


    If there are many fields, you can make use of the useReducer hook, which helps for form validation as well.


    Also published here.

