How to Store and Update Objects in React useState Hook

In this article, we will see how to modify the objects stored using the useState hook.
Create a react project using the following command:
npx create-react-app react-usestate-object
Let's create 2 fields with
firstName and
lastName:
import { useState } from "react"
function App() {
const [name, setName] = useState({ firstName: "", lastName: "" })
return (
<div className="App">
<div>
<label htmlFor="firstName">First Name: </label>
<input
type="text"
name="firstName"
id="firstName"
value={name.firstName}
/>
</div>
<div>
<label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name: </label>
<input
type="text"
name="lastName"
id="lastName"
value={name.lastName}
/>
</div>
<div>
Name is: {name.firstName} {name.lastName}
</div>
</div>
)
}
export default App
Here we have the
name object as the local state to store the
firstName and
lastName. Currently, these fields are read-only.
Let's go ahead and add
onChange functions to these fields and update the state object when the users type in the input field:
import { useState } from "react"
function App() {
const [name, setName] = useState({ firstName: "", lastName: "" })
const setFirstName = e => {
setName(existingValues => ({
// Retain the existing values
...existingValues,
// update the firstName
firstName: e.target.value,
}))
}
const setLastName = e => {
setName(existingValues => ({
// Retain the existing values
...existingValues,
// update the lastName
lastName: e.target.value,
}))
}
return (
<div className="App">
<div>
<label htmlFor="firstName">First Name: </label>
<input
type="text"
name="firstName"
id="firstName"
value={name.firstName}
onChange={setFirstName}
/>
</div>
<div>
<label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name: </label>
<input
type="text"
name="lastName"
id="lastName"
value={name.lastName}
onChange={setLastName}
/>
</div>
<div>
Name is: {name.firstName} {name.lastName}
</div>
</div>
)
}
export default App
Here, we make use of the spread operator to retain the existing values and update only the required values.
Since the functionality in updating both the fields are same, we can write a common update function as shown below:
import { useState } from "react"
function App() {
const [name, setName] = useState({ firstName: "", lastName: "" })
const updateName = e => {
const fieldName = e.target.name
setName(existingValues => ({
// Retain the existing values
...existingValues,
// update the current field
[fieldName]: e.target.value,
}))
}
return (
<div className="App">
<div>
<label htmlFor="firstName">First Name: </label>
<input
type="text"
name="firstName"
id="firstName"
value={name.firstName}
onChange={updateName}
/>
</div>
<div>
<label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name: </label>
<input
type="text"
name="lastName"
id="lastName"
value={name.lastName}
onChange={updateName}
/>
</div>
<div>
Name is: {name.firstName} {name.lastName}
</div>
</div>
)
}
export default App
Here we have used
[variableContainingPropertyName] notation to set the appropriate object value.
If there are many fields, you can make use of the useReducer hook, which helps for form validation as well.
