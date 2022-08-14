How to Store and Update Objects in React useState Hook

In this article, we will see how to modify the objects stored using the useState hook. Let's create 2 fields with `firstName` and `lastName` to update the state object when the users type in the input field. Currently, these fields are read-only. We can update only the required values in updating the fields using a single update function. The useState function is a common hook to update a state object using the same hook as the useUseState hook in a react project.





In this article, we will see how to modify the objects stored using the useState hook.





Project Setup

Create a react project using the following command:





npx create-react-app react-usestate-object





Updating the state object

Let's create 2 fields with firstName and lastName :





import { useState } from "react" function App() { const [name, setName] = useState({ firstName: "", lastName: "" }) return ( <div className="App"> <div> <label htmlFor="firstName">First Name: </label> <input type="text" name="firstName" id="firstName" value={name.firstName} /> </div> <div> <label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name: </label> <input type="text" name="lastName" id="lastName" value={name.lastName} /> </div> <div> Name is: {name.firstName} {name.lastName} </div> </div> ) } export default App





Here we have the name object as the local state to store the firstName and lastName . Currently, these fields are read-only.





Let's go ahead and add onChange functions to these fields and update the state object when the users type in the input field:





import { useState } from "react" function App() { const [name, setName] = useState({ firstName: "", lastName: "" }) const setFirstName = e => { setName(existingValues => ({ // Retain the existing values ...existingValues, // update the firstName firstName: e.target.value, })) } const setLastName = e => { setName(existingValues => ({ // Retain the existing values ...existingValues, // update the lastName lastName: e.target.value, })) } return ( <div className="App"> <div> <label htmlFor="firstName">First Name: </label> <input type="text" name="firstName" id="firstName" value={name.firstName} onChange={setFirstName} /> </div> <div> <label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name: </label> <input type="text" name="lastName" id="lastName" value={name.lastName} onChange={setLastName} /> </div> <div> Name is: {name.firstName} {name.lastName} </div> </div> ) } export default App





Here, we make use of the spread operator to retain the existing values and update only the required values.





Combining the update to a single function

Since the functionality in updating both the fields are same, we can write a common update function as shown below:





import { useState } from "react" function App() { const [name, setName] = useState({ firstName: "", lastName: "" }) const updateName = e => { const fieldName = e.target.name setName(existingValues => ({ // Retain the existing values ...existingValues, // update the current field [fieldName]: e.target.value, })) } return ( <div className="App"> <div> <label htmlFor="firstName">First Name: </label> <input type="text" name="firstName" id="firstName" value={name.firstName} onChange={updateName} /> </div> <div> <label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name: </label> <input type="text" name="lastName" id="lastName" value={name.lastName} onChange={updateName} /> </div> <div> Name is: {name.firstName} {name.lastName} </div> </div> ) } export default App





Here we have used [variableContainingPropertyName] notation to set the appropriate object value.





If there are many fields, you can make use of the useReducer hook, which helps for form validation as well.





Also published here.