How to Start With CSS Displaying Basic Elements in HTML

Freelance Full-stack Developer
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
<style>
h1 {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
.grid-father {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
gap: 5px;
}
.grid-child-1 {
grid-row: 1;
grid-column: 1;
background-color: green;
height: 150px;
}
.grid-child-2 {
grid-row: 2;
grid-column: 2;
background-color: orange;
height: 150px;
}
.grid-child-3 {
grid-row: 3;
grid-column: 3 / span 2;
background-color: red;
height: 150px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="grid-father">
<div class="grid-child-1">
<h1>Row 1 - Col 1</h1>
</div>
<div class="grid-child-2">
<h1>Row 2 - Col 2</h1>
</div>
<div class="grid-child-3">
<h1>Row 3 - Col 3,4</h1>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Flexbox</title>
<style>
h1 {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
}
.square-container {
padding: 5px;
margin: 5px;
border: 2px solid #000;
text-align: center;
height: 50px;
width: 350px;
}
.flex-row {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
background-color: gray;
color: #000;
margin: 5px;
}
.flex-wrap {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
flex-wrap: wrap;
background-color: cadetblue;
color: #000;
margin: 5px;
}
.flex-column {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
background-color: darkgoldenrod;
color: #000;
margin: 5px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="flex-row">
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex row</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex row</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex row</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex row</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex row</h1>
</div>
</div>
<div class="flex-wrap">
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex wrap</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex wrap</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex wrap</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex wrap</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex wrap</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex wrap</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex wrap</h1>
</div>
</div>
<div class="flex-column">
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex column</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex column</h1>
</div>
<div class="square-container">
<h1>Flex column</h1>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Media Queries</title>
<style>
.test-class:before {
content: "Extra Large (normal,without media queries): from 1201px";
}
.test-class {
background-color: #ccc;
color: #000;
text-align: center;
font-size: 24px;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
.test-class:before {
content: "Small: to 767px";
}
.test-class {
background-color: #06943c;
}
}
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 991px) {
.test-class:before {
content: "Medium: from 768px to 991px";
}
.test-class {
background-color: rgb(204, 150, 1);
color: #fff;
}
}
@media (min-width: 992px) and (max-width: 1200px) {
.test-class:before {
content: "Large: from 992px to 1200px";
}
.test-class {
background-color: rgb(72, 82, 221);
color: #fff;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="test-class"></div>
</body>
</html>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Bootstrap</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css"
integrity="sha384-Vkoo8x4CGsO3+Hhxv8T/Q5PaXtkKtu6ug5TOeNV6gBiFeWPGFN9MuhOf23Q9Ifjh" crossorigin="anonymous">
<style>
.background-eg {
background-color: #f42;
color: #fff;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-3 background-eg">
<h1>Hello World!</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
