How to Start a Dropshipping Business on Walmart

A dropshipper creates a connection between Manufacturer or Third-Party Supplier. The dropshipping market shows sustainable growth and promises to reach 600 bln dollars in 2027. Walmart has its own rules that it is essential to follow to start a business on the platform. Walmart does not allow the typical Dropshipping business model: The customer makes the order to Dropshipper, buys the goods at Walmart, and delivers them without temporary storage directly to the Customer. Walmart customers can see that the goods were bought from Walmart, receiving a negative review.