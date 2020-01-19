How To Split Strings in Java
Introduction
Splitting a Strings is common operation. This short tutorial will show some of the ways to complete is operation.
String.split()
The most common way to split a string is using the split()
method from the String
class. It splits the given String based on the delimiter
and returns an array for Strings
.
Let’s try a few examples. First we’ll start with splitting by a common:
// Split String By Comma
String[] colors = "red,yellow,green,blue".split(","); // ["red", "yellow", "green", "blue"]
Split By a Whitespace:
// Split String By Space
String[] names = "john bob harry".split(" "); // ["john", "bob", "harry"]
Split By a Period:
// Split String By Period
String[] number = "012.345.6789".split("\\."); // ["012", "345", "6789"]
String.split() with Limits
You can limit the size of the array return by passing a limit value to the split()
method.
Let’s try a few examples. First we’ll return an array with two element:
// Split String By Space Using Limits (return array with two elements)
String[] lines = "The Sky Is Blue".split(" ", 2); // ["The", "Sky Is Blue"]
Split returns array with 3 elements:
// Split String By Space Using Limits (return array with three elements)
String[] lines = "The Sky Is Blue".split(" ", 2); // ["The", "Sky", "Is Blue"]
Conclusion
This tutorial cover different ways you can split
a string in Java. You can find more tutorials on Java here
The source examples can be found here
on GitHub
.
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!