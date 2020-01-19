How To Split Strings in Java

Introduction

Splitting a Strings is common operation. This short tutorial will show some of the ways to complete is operation.

String.split()

delimiter and returns an array for Strings. The most common way to split a string is using the split() method from the String class. It splits the given String based on theand returns an

Let’s try a few examples. First we’ll start with splitting by a common:

// Split String By Comma String[] colors = "red,yellow,green,blue" .split( "," ); // ["red", "yellow", "green", "blue"]

Split By a Whitespace:

// Split String By Space String[] names = "john bob harry" .split( " " ); // ["john", "bob", "harry"]

Split By a Period:

// Split String By Period String[] number = "012.345.6789" .split( "\\." ); // ["012", "345", "6789"]

String.split() with Limits

You can limit the size of the array return by passing a limit value to the split() method.

Let’s try a few examples. First we’ll return an array with two element:

// Split String By Space Using Limits (return array with two elements) String[] lines = "The Sky Is Blue" .split( " " , 2 ); // ["The", "Sky Is Blue"]

Split returns array with 3 elements:

// Split String By Space Using Limits (return array with three elements) String [] lines = "The Sky Is Blue" .split( " " , 2 ); // ["The", "Sky", "Is Blue"]

Conclusion

split a string in Java. You can find more tutorials on Java This tutorial cover different ways you cana string in Java. You can find more tutorials on Java here

GitHub. The source examples can be found here on

