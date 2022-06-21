How to Solve the Accessibility Conundrum of Web 3.0

We need to keep things as simple as possible for beginners to understand Web3. People are adapted to how the web2 world functions so we need to make it simple and understandable for them. Collaboration with web2 creators and organizations functioning in the web2 space is a way to demystify the negative conversations around web3. There is a difference between reading experiments in theory and executing them in the lab. Until you run the code, you won't realize that there is a bug. Providing them with tools/protocols will help them familiarize themselves with different concepts of Web3.

Web3 Hates Beginners!

That's what most beginners feel like in the world of web3. How many times have you experienced apprehension towards web3 and heard - “ugh! web3 is confusing”, or people have asked you to make this easier for them to understand.





We are in a transition, a transition from web2 to web3. Well, some would like to debate whether we are past that stage or if it’s just the start.





One thing for sure is we have all witnessed the boom in the leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, and how it took over social media. Just a few years ago, bitcoin was a new and not-so-important phenomenon, but suddenly, it just blew up; everyone wanted to own one.





This phenomenal rise has brought up different facets of web3 and made it a topic of the masses. There is a fascination around the Metaverse, Defi, and other related web3 implications; and how web3 is going to change how society works, and hence, the world.





But, if the transition from web 2 to web3 isn't smooth enough for beginners, what's even the point of it all? This shall not amount to anything if we can't grow the community and make it open and accessible. We need to work on the doubts and make beginners comfortable with the Web3 space.





So, what could be done?





There's a lot, but we need to keep it simple and short; here are our suggestions-

Relatability

We need to understand that it's not easy to transition to Web 3.0. People are used to how the web2 world functions, so we need to keep it simple and understandable for them. Do away with Web 3.0 terms and the daunting jargon initially. Begin with your why and how, and connect that with existing institutions/ideas.





For example, instead of saying, “Aave is a liquidity protocol”, make it relatable by drawing an analogy like - “It's an HSBC or SBI or whatever bank of the web3 world”, and then build on top of that.

Practicality

There's a difference between reading experiments in theory and executing them in the lab. Until you run the code, you won't realize that there is a bug. Similarly, just providing theoretical knowledge to beginners won't suffice.





Providing them with tools/protocols will help them familiarize themselves with different concepts of Web 3.0. It could be something as simple as the testnet feature in Metamask.

Web2 Collaborations

One of the simplest and easiest ways to demystify the negative conversations around web3 is collaborating with creators and organizations functioning in the web2 space.





Suppose you start a Defi project focused on reducing global income inequality. You can then initiate collaborations with NGOs and individuals dedicated to this goal. It will not only help in bridging the narrative between web2 and web3 but also address the skepticism.

Conclusion

The future is web3, and to avoid any major obstacles over the course of this ride, we need to keep things as simple as possible for beginners. Mentioned above are all simple ideas that don't need any crazy campaigning but can go a long way in building your web3 project and hopefully a smooth journey for your audience as well.