How to Setup Action Mailbox with Postfix [Part 2]

to forward all incoming emails to our rails app
/usr/local/bin/
shell
$ nano email_forwarder.sh
shell
#!/bin/sh
export HOME=YOUR_HOME_PATH
export PATH=YOUR_PATH
export RBENV_ROOT=YOUR_RBENV_PATH
cd /path/to/your/project && bin/rails action_mailbox:ingress:postfix URL='https://truemark.com.np/rails/action_mailbox/relay/inbound_emails' INGRESS_PASSWORD='YOUR_INGRESS_PASSWORD'
,
HOME
,
PATH
,
RBENV_ROOT
and
URL
as described below:
INGRESS_PASSWORD
HOME
and copy what you get from
cd
command
pwd
shell
$ cd
$ pwd
and
$PATH
command for
which rbenv
and
PATH
respectively
RBENV_PATH
shell
$ $PATH
$ which rbenv
or your
credentials
|
ENV
file for
application.yml
INGRESS_PASSWORD
, if your application lived at
URL
, the full command would look like this:
https://example.com
bin/rails action_mailbox:ingress:postfix URL=https://example.com/rails/action_mailbox/relay/inbound_emails INGRESS_PASSWORD=YOUR_STRONG_PASSWORD
to add a catch-all alias; localuser needs to be an existing local user:
/etc/postfix/virtual_aliases
file
# /etc/postfix/virtual_aliases
@mydomain.tld localuser@mydomain.tld
file
# /etc/postfix/transport
mydomain.tld forward_to_rails:
shell
$ sudo postmap /etc/postfix/virtual_aliases
$ sudo postmap /etc/postfix/transport
/etc/postfix/master.cf
file
# /etc/postfix/master.cf
forward_to_rails unix - n n - - pipe
flags=Xhq user=deploy:deploy argv=/usr/local/bin/email_forwarder.sh
${nexthop} ${user}
user=deploy:deploy` ~ `user=user:group
/etc/postfix/main.cf
file
# /etc/postfix/main.cf
transport_maps = hash:/etc/postfix/transport
virtual_alias_maps = hash:/etc/postfix/virtual_aliases
tail -f /var/log/mail.log
and check if it is being received in the log. If you have any comments or suggestions, please let me know in comments below.
email@your-configured-domain.com