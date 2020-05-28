How to Setup Action Mailbox with Postfix [Part 2]

This is the second part of a 2 series tutorial to setup action mailbox with postfix. In this part, we will configure postfix in production server to forward incoming emails to our rails app so action mailbox can process it.

If you haven't read the first part where we setup action mailbox and test it in development, you can read it here

You should have

Postfix configured in production server (same server as your rails app)

Existing app built with rails 6

Ruby with rbenv setup

Patience

Steps

Login to your production server first and then;

Step 1: Create bash script

/usr/local/bin/ to forward all incoming emails to our rails app Create a script insideto forward all incoming emails to our rails app

shell $ nano email_forwarder.sh

Add following to the script

shell # !/bin/sh export HOME=YOUR_HOME_PATH export PATH=YOUR_PATH export RBENV_ROOT=YOUR_RBENV_PATH cd /path/to/your/project && bin/rails action_mailbox:ingress:postfix URL='https://truemark.com.np/rails/action_mailbox/relay/inbound_emails' INGRESS_PASSWORD='YOUR_INGRESS_PASSWORD'

HOME , PATH , RBENV_ROOT , URL and INGRESS_PASSWORD as described below: Replace value ofandas described below:

Copy your home directory for HOME

cd and copy what you get from pwd command and copy what you get fromcommand

shell $ cd $ pwd

Copy what you get from $PATH and which rbenv command for PATH and RBENV_PATH respectively shell $ $PATH $ which rbenv

Copy the password you added to credentials or your ENV | application.yml file for INGRESS_PASSWORD

URL , if your application lived at https://example.com , the full command would look like this: For, if your application lived at, the full command would look like this:

bin/rails action_mailbox:ingress:postfix URL =https://example.com/rails/action_mailbox/relay/inbound_emails INGRESS_PASSWORD =YOUR_STRONG_PASSWORD

Step 2: Configure Postfix to Pipe Incoming emails to script

We will follow steps as described here

/etc/postfix/virtual_aliases to add a catch-all alias; localuser needs to be an existing local user: Createto add a catch-all alias; localuser needs to be an existing local user:

file # /etc/postfix/virtual_aliases @mydomain .tld localuser @mydomain .tld

Create `/etc/postfix/transport` to add a transport mapping. "forward_to_rails" can be whatever you want; it will be used later in `master.cf` file # /etc/postfix/transport mydomain.tld forward_to_rails:

Next, both transport and virtual_aliases need to be compiled into berkeley db files: shell $ sudo postmap /etc/postfix/virtual_aliases $ sudo postmap /etc/postfix/transport

Add the transport to /etc/postfix/master.cf file # /etc/postfix/master.cf forward_to_rails unix - n n - - pipe flags =Xhq user =deploy:deploy argv =/usr/local/bin/email_forwarder.sh ${nexthop} ${user}

user so script is run by that user and not postfix or nobody. user=deploy:deploy` ~ `user=user:group We should specifyso script is run by that user and not postfix or nobody.

Add following in /etc/postfix/main.cf file # /etc/postfix/main.cf transport_maps = hash: /etc/postfix/transport virtual_ alias _maps = hash: /etc/postfix/virtual_aliases

You can view postfix log with

tail -f / var / log /mail. log

email@your-configured-domain.com and check if it is being received in the log. If you have any comments or suggestions, please let me know in comments below. You must have everything now to receive email in your rails app. Test it with any of your email provider; just send the email toand check if it is being received in the log. If you have any comments or suggestions, please let me know in comments below.

