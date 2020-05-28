How to Setup Action Mailbox with Postfix [Part 2]

Search icon
This is the second part of a 2 series tutorial to setup action mailbox with postfix. In this part, we will configure postfix in production server to forward incoming emails to our rails app so action mailbox can process it.
If you haven't read the first part where we setup action mailbox and test it in development, you can read it here

You should have

  • Postfix configured in production server (same server as your rails app)
  • Existing app built with rails 6
  • Ruby with rbenv setup
  • Patience

Steps

Login to your production server first and then;
Step 1: Create bash script
Create a script inside 
/usr/local/bin/
to forward all incoming emails to our rails app
shell
$ nano email_forwarder.sh
Add following to the script
shell
#!/bin/sh
export HOME=YOUR_HOME_PATH
export PATH=YOUR_PATH
export RBENV_ROOT=YOUR_RBENV_PATH

cd /path/to/your/project && bin/rails action_mailbox:ingress:postfix URL='https://truemark.com.np/rails/action_mailbox/relay/inbound_emails' INGRESS_PASSWORD='YOUR_INGRESS_PASSWORD'
Replace value of 
HOME
, 
PATH
, 
RBENV_ROOT
, 
URL
and 
INGRESS_PASSWORD
as described below:
  • Copy your home directory for 
    HOME
cd
and copy what you get from 
pwd
command
shell
$ cd
$ pwd
  • Copy what you get from 
    $PATH
    and 
    which rbenv
    command for 
    PATH
    and 
    RBENV_PATH
    respectively
    • shell
$ $PATH
$ which rbenv
  • Copy the password you added to 
    credentials
    or your 
    ENV
    | 
    application.yml
    file for 
    INGRESS_PASSWORD
For 
URL
, if your application lived at 
https://example.com
, the full command would look like this:
bin/rails action_mailbox:ingress:postfix URL=https://example.com/rails/action_mailbox/relay/inbound_emails INGRESS_PASSWORD=YOUR_STRONG_PASSWORD
Step 2: Configure Postfix to Pipe Incoming emails to script
We will follow steps as described here.
Create 
/etc/postfix/virtual_aliases
to add a catch-all alias; localuser needs to be an existing local user:
file
# /etc/postfix/virtual_aliases
@mydomain.tld   localuser@mydomain.tld
  • Create `/etc/postfix/transport` to add a transport mapping. "forward_to_rails" can be whatever you want; it will be used later in `master.cf`
    • file
# /etc/postfix/transport
mydomain.tld    forward_to_rails:
  • Next, both transport and virtual_aliases need to be compiled into berkeley db files:
    • shell
$ sudo postmap /etc/postfix/virtual_aliases
$ sudo postmap /etc/postfix/transport
  • Add the transport to 
    /etc/postfix/master.cf
    • file
# /etc/postfix/master.cf
forward_to_rails   unix  -       n       n       -       -       pipe
  flags=Xhq user=deploy:deploy argv=/usr/local/bin/email_forwarder.sh
  ${nexthop} ${user}
We should specify user so script is run by that user and not postfix or nobody. 
user=deploy:deploy` ~ `user=user:group
  • Add following in 
    /etc/postfix/main.cf
    • file
# /etc/postfix/main.cf
  transport_maps = hash:/etc/postfix/transport
  virtual_alias_maps = hash:/etc/postfix/virtual_aliases
You can view postfix log with 
tail -f /var/log/mail.log
You must have everything now to receive email in your rails app. Test it with any of your email provider; just send the email to 
email@your-configured-domain.com
and check if it is being received in the log. If you have any comments or suggestions, please let me know in comments below.
References
Previously published at https://thedevpost.com/blog/setup-action-mailbox-with-postfix-part-2/

