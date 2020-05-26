Search icon
How to Setup Action Mailbox with Postfix [Part 1]

@coolprobnPrabin Poudel

This is the first part of a 2 series tutorial to setup action mailbox with postfix. In this part, we will implement action mailbox with postfix and test in development.
If you are only looking to configure postfix in production server to pipe emails, you can read the second part here.
Rails 6 released with many awesome features and action mailbox is one of them that has come to make the life easier. Official Action Mailbox Guide:
Action Mailbox routes incoming emails to controller-like mailboxes for processing in Rails. It ships with ingresses for Mailgun, Mandrill, Postmark, and SendGrid. You can also handle inbound mails directly via the built-in Exim, Postfix, and Qmail ingresses.
So basically, action mailbox can be used to forward all incoming emails to your rails app and process it further as required like storing attachments, creating records from the email body in you db and many more.

Skills required to follow the tutorial

Intermediate:
  • Rails
  • Linux skills to work with commands in server where your app has been deployed

Requirements

  • Setup Action Mailbox with relay option for Postfix
  • Receive incoming emails through relay (Postfix)
  • Pipe Postfix to forward all incoming emails to our shell script
  • Process Email in the mailbox as required

Resources Already Available

  • Tutorial to implement and test action mailbox in development.
  • Some questions in Stack Overflow but without required answers for our implementation! Frustrating!

You should have

  • Existing app built with rails 6

Steps

First of all we will setup action mailbox and test in our local machine.
Step 1: Setup action mailbox
  • Install migrations needed for InboundEmail and ensure Active Storage is set up:
shell
$ rails action_mailbox:install
$ rails db:migrate
Step 2: Ingress Configuration
We will be configuring Postfix among various available options.
  • Tell Action Mailbox to accept emails from an SMTP relay:
    • ruby
# config/environments/production.rb
config.action_mailbox.ingress = :relay
Step 3: Generate Password for authenticating requests
Generate a strong password that Action Mailbox can use to authenticate requests to the relay ingress.
Use rails credentials: edit to add the password to your application's encrypted credentials under action_mailbox.ingress_password, where Action Mailbox will automatically find it:
ruby
action_mailbox:
  ingress_password: YOUR_STRONG_PASSWORD
If you are using nano editor you can edit credentials with following command:
shell
  $ EDITOR="nano" rails credentials:edit
Alternatively, you can also provide the password in the 
RAILS_INBOUND_EMAIL_PASSWORD
environment variable. If you are using 
figaro
gem it is as easy as:
yml
RAILS_INBOUND_EMAIL_PASSWORD: 'YOUR_STRONG_PASSWORD'
Step 4: Setup a mailbox
Now we should setup a mailbox that will process all incoming emails as we require.
  • Generate new mailbox
    • shell
$ bin/rails generate mailbox forwards
This will create 
forwards_mailbox
inside 
app/mailboxes
ruby
# app/mailboxes/forwards_mailbox.rb
class ForwardsMailbox < ApplicationMailbox
  def process
  end
end
Step 5: Whitelist email domains
We can configure our 
application_mailbox
to accept all incoming emails to our rails app and forward it to our 
forwards_mailbox
for further processing. But Action Mailbox also accepts regex to whitelist domains or match certain emails.
  • Accept all incoming emails
    • ruby
# app/mailboxes/application_mailbox.rb
class ApplicationMailbox < ActionMailbox::Base
  routing :all => :forwards
end
  • Accept single email domain
    • ruby
# app/mailboxes/application_mailbox.rb
class ApplicationMailbox < ActionMailbox::Base
  routing /.*@email-domain.com/i => :forwards
end
  • Accept multiple email domains
    • ruby
# app/mailboxes/application_mailbox.rb
class ApplicationMailbox < ActionMailbox::Base
  routing /.*@primary-email-domain.com|.*@secondary-email-domain.com/i => :forwards
end
This regex matching is telling application mailbox to forward or route all emails coming from 
@email-domain.com
to our 
forwards_mailbox
. For e.g. if we configure it to be 
/.*@gmail.com/i
and our rails app receives email to 
john-doe@gmail.com
, since this email matches with the pattern 
@gmail.com
, it will be forwarded to our 
forwards_mailbox
where we can further process it.
Note: Your mailbox name should match the name you've given it in the routing params i.e. 
forwards
will route to 
forwards_mailbox
.
Step 6: Test in development
For testing in development, Action Mailbox provides UI to test inbound emails in the development environment. To access this, fire up the Rails server first
ruby
$ rails s
Now go to 
http://localhost:3000/rails/conductor/action_mailbox/inbound_emails
and click on 
Deliver new inbound email
.
Fill in all the then click 
Deliver inbound email
. Ohh wait! before that let's add 
byebug
to our 
process
method so we know action mailbox is actually forwarding our emails to the right place.
ruby
# app/mailboxes/forwards_mailbox.rb
class ForwardsMailbox < ApplicationMailbox
  def process
    byebug
  end
end
You should make sure that email in from input box matches the email domain configured. Now when you click 
Deliver inbound email
, the execution of the server process should stop at the 
process
method since we have a breakpoint at there. This means action mailbox is correctly forwarding incoming emails and our configurations are correct. You can perform further process as required in your app now.
That's it, we have now successfully setup action mailbox and tested in development it is working.
In the second part, we will configure postfix in production server to pipe emails to our rails app where action mailbox will further process it.
You can read it here.
If you have any confusions or suggestions, please let me know in comment section below.
References
Previously published at https://thedevpost.com/blog/setup-action-mailbox-with-postfix-part-1/

