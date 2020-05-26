How to Setup Action Mailbox with Postfix [Part 1]

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Rails, React, React Native, Gatsby, CSS, Bootstrap
Action Mailbox routes incoming emails to controller-like mailboxes for processing in Rails. It ships with ingresses for Mailgun, Mandrill, Postmark, and SendGrid. You can also handle inbound mails directly via the built-in Exim, Postfix, and Qmail ingresses.
shell
$ rails action_mailbox:install
$ rails db:migrate
ruby
# config/environments/production.rb
config.action_mailbox.ingress = :relay
ruby
action_mailbox:
ingress_password: YOUR_STRONG_PASSWORD
shell
$ EDITOR="nano" rails credentials:edit
environment variable. If you are using
RAILS_INBOUND_EMAIL_PASSWORD
gem it is as easy as:
figaro
yml
RAILS_INBOUND_EMAIL_PASSWORD: 'YOUR_STRONG_PASSWORD'
shell
$ bin/rails generate mailbox forwards
inside
forwards_mailbox
app/mailboxes
ruby
# app/mailboxes/forwards_mailbox.rb
class ForwardsMailbox < ApplicationMailbox
def process
end
end
to accept all incoming emails to our rails app and forward it to our
application_mailbox
for further processing. But Action Mailbox also accepts regex to whitelist domains or match certain emails.
forwards_mailbox
ruby
# app/mailboxes/application_mailbox.rb
class ApplicationMailbox < ActionMailbox::Base
routing :all => :forwards
end
ruby
# app/mailboxes/application_mailbox.rb
class ApplicationMailbox < ActionMailbox::Base
routing /.*@email-domain.com/i => :forwards
end
ruby
# app/mailboxes/application_mailbox.rb
class ApplicationMailbox < ActionMailbox::Base
routing /.*@primary-email-domain.com|.*@secondary-email-domain.com/i => :forwards
end
to our
@email-domain.com
. For e.g. if we configure it to be
forwards_mailbox
and our rails app receives email to
/.*@gmail.com/i
, since this email matches with the pattern
john-doe@gmail.com
, it will be forwarded to our
@gmail.com
where we can further process it.
forwards_mailbox
will route to
forwards
.
forwards_mailbox
ruby
$ rails s
and click on
http://localhost:3000/rails/conductor/action_mailbox/inbound_emails
.
Deliver new inbound email
. Ohh wait! before that let's add
Deliver inbound email
to our
byebug
method so we know action mailbox is actually forwarding our emails to the right place.
process
ruby
# app/mailboxes/forwards_mailbox.rb
class ForwardsMailbox < ApplicationMailbox
def process
byebug
end
end
, the execution of the server process should stop at the
Deliver inbound email
method since we have a breakpoint at there. This means action mailbox is correctly forwarding incoming emails and our configurations are correct. You can perform further process as required in your app now.
process