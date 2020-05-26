How to Setup Action Mailbox with Postfix [Part 1]

This is the first part of a 2 series tutorial to setup action mailbox with postfix. In this part, we will implement action mailbox with postfix and test in development.

If you are only looking to configure postfix in production server to pipe emails, you can read the second part here

Rails 6 released with many awesome features and action mailbox is one of them that has come to make the life easier. Official Action Mailbox Guide

Action Mailbox routes incoming emails to controller-like mailboxes for processing in Rails. It ships with ingresses for Mailgun, Mandrill, Postmark, and SendGrid. You can also handle inbound mails directly via the built-in Exim, Postfix, and Qmail ingresses.

So basically, action mailbox can be used to forward all incoming emails to your rails app and process it further as required like storing attachments, creating records from the email body in you db and many more.

Skills required to follow the tutorial

Intermediate:

Rails

Linux skills to work with commands in server where your app has been deployed

Requirements

Setup Action Mailbox with relay option for Postfix

Receive incoming emails through relay (Postfix)

Pipe Postfix to forward all incoming emails to our shell script

Process Email in the mailbox as required

Resources Already Available

Tutorial to implement and test action mailbox in development.

Some questions in Stack Overflow but without required answers for our implementation! Frustrating!

You should have

Existing app built with rails 6

Steps

First of all we will setup action mailbox and test in our local machine.

Step 1: Setup action mailbox

Install migrations needed for InboundEmail and ensure Active Storage is set up:

shell $ rails action_mailbox:install $ rails db:migrate

Step 2: Ingress Configuration

We will be configuring Postfix among various available options.

Tell Action Mailbox to accept emails from an SMTP relay: ruby # config/environments/production.rb config.action_mailbox.ingress = :relay

Step 3: Generate Password for authenticating requests

Generate a strong password that Action Mailbox can use to authenticate requests to the relay ingress.

Use rails credentials: edit to add the password to your application's encrypted credentials under action_mailbox.ingress_password, where Action Mailbox will automatically find it:

ruby action_mailbox: ingress_password: YOUR_STRONG_PASSWORD

If you are using nano editor you can edit credentials with following command:

shell $ EDITOR= "nano" rails credentials:edit

RAILS_INBOUND_EMAIL_PASSWORD environment variable. If you are using figaro gem it is as easy as: Alternatively, you can also provide the password in theenvironment variable. If you are usinggem it is as easy as:

yml RAILS_INBOUND_EMAIL_PASSWORD: 'YOUR_STRONG_PASSWORD'

Step 4: Setup a mailbox

Now we should setup a mailbox that will process all incoming emails as we require.

Generate new mailbox shell $ bin/rails generate mailbox forwards

forwards_mailbox inside app/mailboxes This will createinside

ruby # app/mailboxes/forwards_mailbox.rb class ForwardsMailbox < ApplicationMailbox def process end end

Step 5: Whitelist email domains

application_mailbox to accept all incoming emails to our rails app and forward it to our forwards_mailbox for further processing. But Action Mailbox also accepts regex to whitelist domains or match certain emails. We can configure ourto accept all incoming emails to our rails app and forward it to ourfor further processing. But Action Mailbox also accepts regex to whitelist domains or match certain emails.

Accept all incoming emails ruby # app/mailboxes/application_mailbox.rb class ApplicationMailbox < ActionMailbox::Base routing :all => :forwards end

Accept single email domain ruby # app/mailboxes/application_mailbox.rb class ApplicationMailbox < ActionMailbox::Base routing /.*@email-domain.com/i => :forwards end

Accept multiple email domains ruby # app/mailboxes/application_mailbox.rb class ApplicationMailbox < ActionMailbox::Base routing /.*@primary-email-domain.com |.*@secondary-email-domain.com/i => :forwards end

@email-domain.com to our forwards_mailbox . For e.g. if we configure it to be /.*@gmail.com/i and our rails app receives email to john-doe@gmail.com , since this email matches with the pattern @gmail.com , it will be forwarded to our forwards_mailbox where we can further process it. This regex matching is telling application mailbox to forward or route all emails coming fromto our. For e.g. if we configure it to beand our rails app receives email to, since this email matches with the pattern, it will be forwarded to ourwhere we can further process it.

forwards will route to forwards_mailbox . Note: Your mailbox name should match the name you've given it in the routing params i.e.will route to

Step 6: Test in development

For testing in development, Action Mailbox provides UI to test inbound emails in the development environment. To access this, fire up the Rails server first

ruby $ rails s

http://localhost:3000/rails/conductor/action_mailbox/inbound_emails and click on Deliver new inbound email . Now go toand click on

Deliver inbound email . Ohh wait! before that let's add byebug to our process method so we know action mailbox is actually forwarding our emails to the right place. Fill in all the then click. Ohh wait! before that let's addto ourmethod so we know action mailbox is actually forwarding our emails to the right place.

ruby # app/mailboxes/forwards_mailbox.rb class ForwardsMailbox < ApplicationMailbox def process byebug end end

Deliver inbound email , the execution of the server process should stop at the process method since we have a breakpoint at there. This means action mailbox is correctly forwarding incoming emails and our configurations are correct. You can perform further process as required in your app now. You should make sure that email in from input box matches the email domain configured. Now when you click, the execution of the server process should stop at themethod since we have a breakpoint at there. This means action mailbox is correctly forwarding incoming emails and our configurations are correct. You can perform further process as required in your app now.

That's it, we have now successfully setup action mailbox and tested in development it is working.

In the second part, we will configure postfix in production server to pipe emails to our rails app where action mailbox will further process it.

You can read it here

If you have any confusions or suggestions, please let me know in comment section below.

