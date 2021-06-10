How to Set Up Portable VirtualBox With Kali Linux

A portable Virtualbox is the portable version of Oracle Virtualbox software. It works similar to VM-ware, but it is completely free. You can install this portable version on your Pendrive preferred space. You can run virtually any OS on this Pendrive without using additional software installation or booting from the Pendrive.

Installation Instructions

Download and run Portable-VirtualBox_v5.1.22-Starter_v6.4.10-Win_all.exe.

Choose a Pendrive.

Go to the folder and run Portable-VirtualBox.exe. You'll see the following window:

In the above picture, click on the download installation files of Virtualbox.

Choose the 32bit and 64 bit accordingly.

Choose the start portable virtual box option.

Click on the OK option.

Optional Configuration

According to Vbox.me:

"Portable-VirtualBox makes default settings automatically. You can modify them by pressing CTRL-5 or opening the tray menu while Portable-VirtualBox is running. Either action will bring up the configuration GUI below:"

Features

Splash screen to start and end.

Configurable Home Directory.

Launch the VirtualBox GUI or directly launch a VM.

Configure the hotkeys for managing your virtual machine.

Configure USB and network support.

Choose a language for GUI.

Saves settings in editable *.ini-files.

Can automatically check for VirtualBox updates.

All absolute paths in the VirtualBox.xml are replaced automatically by relative paths.

Checks to make sure VirtualBox files exist.

Note: When the v-box is completely installed, open the portable-

vbox.exe

Install Kali

file. Once it opens, close it immediately and then give it some time to auto-configure. Open and use it after some time.

To install the Kali Linux in the newly installed v-box, you can use kali via the live image from kali.org.

Now after downloading the kali image, configure it as you do on the normal v-box. Then after everything is done, you can access the OS from the Pendrive.

