How to Set Up Portable VirtualBox With Kali Linux

I am an ethical hacker who learned hacking from youtube. I like to help people with the learning of necessary skills.

A portable Virtualbox is the portable version of Oracle Virtualbox software. It works similar to VM-ware, but it is completely free. You can install this portable version on your Pendrive preferred space. You can run virtually any OS on this Pendrive without using additional software installation or booting from the Pendrive.

Installation Instructions

  • In the above picture, click on the download installation files of Virtualbox.
  • Choose the 32bit and 64 bit accordingly.
  • Choose the start portable virtual box option.
  • Click on the OK option.

Optional Configuration

According to Vbox.me:

"Portable-VirtualBox makes default settings automatically. You can modify them by pressing CTRL-5 or opening the tray menu while Portable-VirtualBox is running. Either action will bring up the configuration GUI below:"

image

Features

  • Splash screen to start and end.
  • Configurable Home Directory.
  • Launch the VirtualBox GUI or directly launch a VM.
  • Configure the hotkeys for managing your virtual machine.
  • Configure USB and network support.
  • Choose a language for GUI.
  • Saves settings in editable *.ini-files.
  • Can automatically check for VirtualBox updates.
  • All absolute paths in the VirtualBox.xml are replaced automatically by relative paths.
  • Checks to make sure VirtualBox files exist.

(the above features and images were copied directly from https://www.vbox.me/)

Note: When the v-box is completely installed, open the portable-

vbox.exe
file. Once it opens, close it immediately and then give it some time to auto-configure. Open and use it after some time.

Install Kali

To install the Kali Linux in the newly installed v-box, you can use kali via the live image from kali.org.

Now after downloading the kali image, configure it as you do on the normal v-box. Then after everything is done, you can access the OS from the Pendrive.

Tutorial video

Here is a video by avoiderrors on youtube. I recommend this video as it covers all the necessary points.

Sources

  • V-box website
  • Youtube

